Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus for NFL Week 3 with this DraftKings Promo

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

Football fans betting on any NFL matchup this week can use this DraftKings promo code to earn a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Don't miss out on this offer, particularly with potential shootouts like Miami vs. Buffalo kicking off early on Sunday.

The $200 bonus is available now to new DraftKings users that plan to bet on any NFL Week 3 action this week as interest in mobile sports betting thrives around the United States.

Claim your $200 bonus via our DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get Your $200 Bonus

Football betting has become extremely popular in America in 2022 and, if you act quickly, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a huge $200 bonus when you bet $5 with DraftKings Sportsbook, which is essentially odds of +4000. Simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically unlock the $200 bonus offer from one of the biggest legal online sports betting companies in DraftKings.

DraftKings' promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new users to Bet $5, Win $200 if your team wins.

There's no need to enter a DraftKings promo code when you register, since all the links on this page will automatically activate the bonus offer – no promo code necessary. DraftKings Sportsbook is live and legal in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Bet on NFL Week 3 at DraftKings

With just two weeks elapsed in the NFL season, 2022 is already shaping up to be the year of upsets and underdogs. With the Bengals looking to right the ship against the upstart Jets, and the Jaguars hoping to maintain their momentum against the banged up Chargers, there's never been a better time to cash in on this DraftKings offer.

Our favorite matchups for NFL Week 3 include:

Rams vs. Cardinals

Packers vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys vs. Giants

49ers vs. Broncos

DraftKings Promo Code: Why Do We Like This Promo?

When you consider the $200 bonus on offer today, paid out in the form of site credit if your team wins, it becomes even clearer how good this DraftKings Sportsbook promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting apps on the market.

And remember, too, that this offer can be applied to any NFL Week 3 game that you can bet on. While players can't redeem site credit as cash then and there, it does provide you with free money to bet on any other sporting event that you like.

"It should come as no surprise that situations like this are very rare in the world of betting on sports," says Jason Bevilacqua from Dimers, which provides some of the best online sports betting coverage in the country.

New players can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for any NFL game without a promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

How to Register With No DraftKings Promo Code Needed

There is simply no better online sportsbook bonus to claim than this Bet $5, Win $200 promo from DraftKings Sportsbook for any NFL Week 3 action today. Bettors must register a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and proceed through the following steps:

Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Create a DraftKings account by inputting basic info.

Deposit via any of the available methods.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL matchup in Week 3 and win $200 if your team wins.

Don't forget that this DraftKings promo can be applied to any NFL Week 3 game. There are a variety of different ways of ways you can bet on football in September 2022, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live.

‍If you've never bet on football before, or just want to see how DraftKings stacks up against its rivals, there's no better time than now to sign up.

Get a $200 bonus for any NFL Week 3 game without a DraftKings promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.