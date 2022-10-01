Bears vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick for NFL Week 4

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content.

The Chicago Bears and New York Giants will meet in the NFL at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Giants are betting favorites against the Bears on 10/2/22, with the Over/Under set at 39 for total points scored.

This Bears-Giants betting analysis, which contains game predictions and odds, is presented by BetMGM and powered by Dimers.com.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Key information

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

Odds and lines

Point spread: Giants -3 (-105), Bears +3 (-107)

Giants -3 (-105), Bears +3 (-107) Moneyline: Giants -145, Bears +136

Giants -145, Bears +136 Total: Over/Under 39 (-110/-110)

Odds and lines in this article are best available at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bears vs. Giants predictions

Dimers has simulated Sunday's Bears-Giants NFL matchup 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.

According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Giants have a 59% chance of winning against the Bears at MetLife Stadium.

Dimers also predicts that the Bears (+3) have a 58% chance of covering the spread.

The 39-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Over.

Predictions and probabilities are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Best bet for Bears vs. Giants

Our free data-driven pick for Bears vs. Giants on Sunday is Bears +3 (-107).

All betting predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.

Bears-Giants Week 4 player props

A great option to wager on Chicago vs. NY Giants without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.

The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bears and Giants are listed below.

According to Dimers, New York's Saquon Barkley has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bears vs. Giants.

Dimers gives Barkley a 16.5% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Giants RB has a 56.3% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.

First touchdown scorer probabilities

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery: 10.3% probability

10.3% probability Justin Fields: 8.5% probability

8.5% probability Khalil Herbert: 6.5% probability

6.5% probability Darnell Mooney: 5.8% probability

5.8% probability Velus Jones: 4.1% probability

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 16.5% probability

16.5% probability Richie James: 6.0% probability

6.0% probability Daniel Jones: 6.0% probability

6.0% probability David Sills: 5.2% probability

5.2% probability Kenny Golladay: 4.6% probability

Anytime touchdown scorer probabilities

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery: 38.2% probability

38.2% probability Justin Fields: 33.3% probability

33.3% probability Khalil Herbert: 27.6% probability

27.6% probability Darnell Mooney: 24.4% probability

24.4% probability Velus Jones: 17.7% probability

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: 56.3% probability

56.3% probability Richie James: 25.2% probability

25.2% probability Daniel Jones: 23.7% probability

23.7% probability David Sills: 21.7% probability

21.7% probability Kenny Golladay: 19.8% probability

Bears vs. Giants score prediction

Dimers' predicted final score for Chicago vs. NY Giants at MetLife Stadium has the Giants winning 21-19.

This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.

The NFL Week 4 matchup between the Bears and Giants on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

