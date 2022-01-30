This FanDuel Promo Code Gives Crazy Bengals-Chiefs Odds

Many new user promos on the market have site credit component to them. Whether it's a risk-free bet, deposit match, or even another odds boost, site credit provided typically comes with a playthrough requirement that must be satisfied before a bettor can pull the funds. This Bet $5, Win $150 offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is different. If your NFL team wins today, you'll earn $150 cash, which can be used on other bets or withdrawn, no questions asked.

Wild Odds

The line hasn't moved all that much this week, but as of early Sunday morning, the Chiefs have the strongest odds they've had in days. Kansas City is a -355 moneyline favorite. That implies it would take a $355 wager outside of this promo just to make $100. To make the same $150 cash being offered in this promo, a bettor would need to wager $532.50 were it not for this Bet $5, Win $150 offer.

Even a bettor interested in taking the Bengals (+285) to pull off an upset would need to wager just under $53 to make $150 cash. As such, the smart play is to sign up for this promo and place a $5 wager on the team of your choice. Keep in mind that this offer is also available to use on the NFC Championship Game instead, though the odds disparity between those teams is much tighter.