Bennett versus McQuaid football game off due to Covid-19 outbreak within McQuaid
Bennett versus McQuaid football game off due to Covid-19 outbreak within McQuaid

Section 6, Class AA football final, Lancaster vs. Bennett (copy)

Dominac Allen (4) and the Bennett Tigers were supposed to play Section V champion McQuaid on Saturday night but the game was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Rochester-area champion's camp.

 Robert Kirkham

The Bennett versus McQuaid Class AA football Far West Regional contest slated for Saturday night at Williamsville South has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the McQuaid team.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday afternoon roughly 3 hours before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

He tweeted: “Pursuant to an order from@NYSPHSAA, and in consultation with the @ECDOH and @MonroeHealth Departments, tonight's football game between Bennett HS and McQuaid HS of Rochester is postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with McQuaid's team. McQuaid tried to force the game to be played by judicial order, in contravention of health departments standards, but to the credit of @NYSPHSAA they postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days. I would have postponed it if necessary.”

No word on whether the game between McQuaid and Bennett will be rescheduled.

It should be noted that Bennett last season had its season end due to being placed on Covid-19 pause before its playoff game against Lancaster, which received the forfeit win and advanced to the sectional final. The Tigers tried to get the game moved to another day when its pause would have ended but the section declined to reschedule the date stating playoff dates were locked in this case.

Breaking story. Check back for updates.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

