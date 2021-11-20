Bennett versus McQuaid football game off due to Covid-19 outbreak within McQuaid

The Bennett versus McQuaid Class AA football Far West Regional contest slated for Saturday night at Williamsville South has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the McQuaid team.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday afternoon roughly 3 hours before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

He tweeted: “Pursuant to an order from@NYSPHSAA, and in consultation with the @ECDOH and @MonroeHealth Departments, tonight's football game between Bennett HS and McQuaid HS of Rochester is postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with McQuaid's team. McQuaid tried to force the game to be played by judicial order, in contravention of health departments standards, but to the credit of @NYSPHSAA they postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days. I would have postponed it if necessary.”

No word on whether the game between McQuaid and Bennett will be rescheduled.