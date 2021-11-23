Bennett gets the win that matters most, takes down McQuaid to reach Class AA state semi

The Tigers took out their frustration on McQuaid on the field. The Knights may have been shorthanded but still had stretches where they looked dangerous on offense. But Bennett’s defense led by Perry (nine tackles, three sacks), Lewis and Jamario Toliver (10 tackles) delivered plays that squashed drives.

“We were just trying to stay focused on what we had to do,” Perry said. “We didn’t really care (about the off-field drama). We just wanted to come in here and win and come next Saturday just get another one.”

“We came out aggressive on both sides,” Allen said. “We stayed aggressive and came out with the win. If feels good. We didn’t let up. We came out ready to play.”

Bennett took the lead for good when Antonio Davis III went vertical down the left sideline to Lewis for the 53-yard TD. There were two open Tigers on the play behind the McQuaid defense in that instance with 1:24 left in the first quarter. That came after Bennett converted a fourth-and-1 at its own 44 with Edgar Key III gaining three yards.

Lewis pounced on a backward lateral for a fumble recovery on Bennett’s 35 to end McQuaid’s bid for a retort score of its own. After a holding penalty on the Tigers, Allen took a handoff 75 yards for the touchdown. A Torey Anderson conversion run made it 14-0.