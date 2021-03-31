Bennett football sophomore Rashard Perry looks like a man among boys

“He wanted me just to let them (expend) 8% energy and then I would come in ready to step in at 100% and get them what we needed to do,” Perry said.

Added McDuffie, who is also an assistant on the boys basketball team: “He had 22 points and not one free throw and they were fouling him like crazy but he’s strong enough to overcome it. … He was a man among boys. No one works harder than him. He’s a very coachable kid. He’s a yes sir, no sir. When you ask him to do something he’s you know what I got you coach. And please tell me if I’m doing something wrong. … He’ just a coach’s dream.”

Perry hopes basketball’s winning experience is something that carries over onto the football field, as the season starts for a good number of Section VI teams Thursday. Bennett starts Friday against four-time defending Class AA champion Lancaster at 7 p.m.

Perry also is grateful there is a season.

“I’m just happy we got a chance to play,” Perry said. “I just want to show how much I’ve improved from last year and how all my techniques, footwork and skills have just improved more and more. … I just want to show what I can really do.”