Bennett football sophomore Rashard Perry looks like a man among boys

Rashard Perry is an unfinished product, but Bennett coach Steve McDuffie thinks he’d be able to play college football next fall.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Perry won’t because he’s too young. He’s just a sophomore; still McDuffie is a decent judge of talent.
“Here’s a good comparison -- I coached (current NFL veteran) Steven Means at Grover Cleveland as a sophomore,” McDuffie said. “Steven means looked like Rashard Perry his senior year. My personal opinion, his junior year he’d be able to play in the MAC.”
McDuffie does love talking up the special ones he gets to coach. It’s his way of reminding folks that Buffalo Public Schools aren’t devoid of talent. Means, who just completed his third season with Atlanta and was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl to cap the 2017 season, is one of them. So too is current NFL prospect and Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, his son who helped Bennett win the Section VI Class A title in 2016.
Steve loves Isaiah but admits Isaiah, a three-time first team All-Western New York linebacker/running back with power and speed and a News Player of the Year, didn’t have the physique of Perry during his sophomore year.
Perry has started on the defensive line since eighth grade, when coach McDuffie described him as a skinny 6-1, 180 pounder. He can play all four D-line positions and on offense is a guard.
Perry’s older brother D’Jae shined as a junior and senior for Bennett earning first team All-WNY honors. He is now at Mercyhurst.
Rashard garnered honorable mention All-WNY last year, an impressive feat for a freshman lineman, after recording 48 solo tackles and 13 sacks. His tackles for loss resulted in opponents losing 52 yards.
The extended offseason has allowed Perry, a workout nut, to come back stronger and more motivated. He added 30 pounds of muscle. Perry deadlifts over 480 pounds without a belt. He squats more than 400 pounds. He can bench 260 pounds. He’s a great leaper who can dunk a basketball.
“My coach asked me to work out hard,” said Perry, who trained for five hours a day prior to basketball season. “Since we couldn’t work out together, he just wanted me to stay focused on my game and everything. It was cardio and lifting to make sure I stayed 100 percent peak shape. That’s why I took up basketball.”
Perry had that man among boys thing going last Saturday’s Section VI Class B-1 final, when Bennett defeated perennial championship contender Olean, 87-71. In that game, he showed just how much of a team player he is as the normal starter came in off the bench in a strategic move, in case one of the other top scorers got into early foul trouble, and wound up being a key cog to the triumph – finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Six of the boards were offensive. He averaged a double-double for the season.
“He wanted me just to let them (expend) 8% energy and then I would come in ready to step in at 100% and get them what we needed to do,” Perry said.
Added McDuffie, who is also an assistant on the boys basketball team: “He had 22 points and not one free throw and they were fouling him like crazy but he’s strong enough to overcome it. … He was a man among boys. No one works harder than him. He’s a very coachable kid. He’s a yes sir, no sir. When you ask him to do something he’s you know what I got you coach. And please tell me if I’m doing something wrong. … He’ just a coach’s dream.”
Perry hopes basketball’s winning experience is something that carries over onto the football field, as the season starts for a good number of Section VI teams Thursday. Bennett starts Friday against four-time defending Class AA champion Lancaster at 7 p.m.
Perry also is grateful there is a season.
“I’m just happy we got a chance to play,” Perry said. “I just want to show how much I’ve improved from last year and how all my techniques, footwork and skills have just improved more and more. … I just want to show what I can really do.”
“He’s definitely a Division I athlete,” McDuffie said. “Right now, there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be a Division I athlete because the kid works extremely hard and he’s a very well-liked kid. He’s a man among boys.”
Mathis keeps faith
West Seneca East stalwart Devare Mathis is among the area talents who likely would have netted a Division I or II offer had the season been played in the fall.
He did not consider leaving to go to a neighboring state where football season took place in its usual fall time slot because he and his family believed there would be a football season in New York.
Their faith was rewarded.
The 6-foot, 200-pound running back/linebacker, who is a threat to take it to the house any time he has the ball in his hands, is thrilled to be back on the field. He wants to help WSE return to the playoffs after just missing the tournament last season when a late touchdown against in the regular-season finale led to the team’s elimination in rugged Class A.
“It was rough for us,” he said. “The goal is to go all the way. … We have the new turf field. It’s that time of year.”
Mathis is among a handful of holdovers from the Trojans’ state finalist team in 2018. Others include Brady Frys, Garret Walker, Alex Rogowski and Jordan Kline.
More Mathis
This opener figures to unique with the April start date just part of it.
The Trojans practiced in 70-degree weather Tuesday and could potentially play in snowy conditions Friday against East Aurora/Holland.
“Any weather is football weather for me,” Mathis said.
Division alignments
Class AA: Bennett, Hutch-Tech, Clarence, Niagara Falls, Frontier, Orchard Park, Lancaster, Will North
A1: Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, Hamburg, Ken West, McKinley, Grand Island
A2: Sweet Home, North Tonawanda, South Park, Williamsville East, Kenmore East, Starpoint, Amherst, Williamsville South.
B1: West Seneca East, Burgard, East Aurora/Holland, Iroquois, Pioneer, Cheektowaga, Lew-Port.
B2: Lake Shore, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Olean, Maryvale, Dunkirk, Albion, Depew
C South: Fredonia, CV/Falconer, Southwestern, Ch. Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Allegany/Limestone, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
C Central: Lackawanna, Springville, Alden, Eden/NC, JFK, Gowanda/Pine Valley.
C North: Tonawanda, Newfane, Medina, Akron, Wilson, Cleveland-Hill.
D: Portville, Salamanca Silver Creek/Forestville, Catt./Little Valley, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Randolph, Maple Grove.
8-Man: Frewsburg, RoyHart/Barker/Lyndonville
Odds and ends
-- Football has been gone so long that someone outside West Seneca could easily have forgotten artificial turf has or is being installed at both schools. The project is done at East, so it gets to christen its new duds first. West Seneca West is slated to play its two home games on the Trojans’ home field while construction continues at its school.
-- Canisius has a busy stretch from April 6-10. The Crusaders visit St. Francis on April 6 in a makeup game due to Frannies being placed on pause shortly after the start of its season. Canisius then hits the road to face Iona Prep in a late afternoon game in New Rochelle.
-- Just a reminder that the playoff finals will be played during Week Seven at the site of the highest remaining playoff seed this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The playoff format is as follows: Classes AA and D, top four finishers in each division qualify. Classes A and B, the top two finishers in each division in each class advance; Class C, the three division champions and the second-place team with the best record make up the four-team field.