SYRACUSE – Wes Clark drove the down the lane, making an off-balance shot while being fouled. The ensuing made free throw was the fifth point of an 11-0 run that brought life into a Blue Collar U team that had seemed to be out of the game against Big 5 on Monday.

The small crowd of Blue Collar U fans had some hope, chanting “defense” on the next Big 5 possession. A few minutes earlier, the odds weren’t in their favor – Blue Collar U had a 3.2% chance to win at the Elam ending start, trailing 70-60 (the first team to 78 would win) – but now the team was trending in the right direction.

Clark’s play was just one of several that helped defending champion Blue Collar U stay alive and survive a first-round upset bid in The Basketball Tournament. He drained 24 points in the comeback victory over Big 5, shooting 75% from the field and 3 of 5 from deep in BCU's 78-77 victory.

Blue Collar U will play Virginia Dream in the semifinal of the Syracuse Regional at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Normal day, nothing special,” Clark said. “(I) was confident, and some shots went in. Our team (does) a good job of finding the high make and getting everybody in position to make shots.”

Clark, who played at University at Buffalo for the 2017-18 season, has played for Blue Collar U as a point guard in all three years it has played in the TBT. He has come up big for the team, making the game-winning basket in last year’s semifinal. And he only continued his strong performances with another all-around display on Monday.

Clark said he was “anxious” because he wanted to see how his squad would play, especially with a target on its backs as reigning champs. Now, with the game in the past, he said the confidence is rising. Blue Collar U is now 11-1 in TBT history.

It needs more fan support, though, Clark said. The team has put out a fundraiser to help cover a portion of its expenses throughout the tournament on its social media, and is asking Buffalo fans to contribute. As the team advances, it will incur more expenses.

“We want to rally together and get everybody to be behind us with the same support,” Clark said. “We need everybody, all the fans, all the support. We (are) fighting for the whole city of Buffalo.”

Nick Perkins said defense was the key factor in the comeback. Clark’s tight defense and steal on a Big 5 inbounds play once the Elam ending began kick-started the run. He was also strong on the defensive glass, notching six rebounds.

His second steal came earlier in the second half, pressing against Ramon Galloway Sr. in the backcourt. An eventual steal and score cut the deficit to 58-49. And just as much as his aggressiveness played on the defensive end, it was no different in his shot selection.

“We got a bunch of guys that lock in,” Clark said. “Once they set the tone, the energy is high.”

The 3-pointer kept Blue Collar U in the game. Clark contributed three of the team’s 10 triples, including one in a brief 6-0 run in the second quarter. Big 5 had a 30-23 advantage, but Davonta Jordan stripped the ball, leading the offense in transition. Trailing on the right wing was Clark, who buried the three.

Earlier, he had scored another pullup 3-pointer, this time from the left wing, and it was Clark leading the transition. And just before half, he used a Perkins screen to create enough separation for a swished 3-ball on the right side.

Clark was just one of a several players that made key plays throughout the game, and said it is always a “blast” to play with the team.

"To have that college feel again, every summer with these guys ... it’s like turning the clock back,” Clark said.

Playing for Blue Collar U has been a consistent summer destination, but that hasn’t been the case professionally. Since graduating from Buffalo in 2018, Clark has played for five European clubs in seven stints.

“I'm continuously trying to go to the next place and find the best spot for me, and I haven’t found that place that I thought was of the same competition as myself, or pay wise, or even just the comfort side,” Clark said.

He’s still looking for that place, one the feels the same as when he plays for Blue Collar U,

With his share of the $1 million last year, he invested some of it and spent another portion for his kids on vacations since he’s been away for long periods of time. But before he can gather another share, Blue Collar U has five more games to win.

“Our plan is just to limit some of the easy baskets (and) make all the shots contested,” Clark said. “The lesson from the first game was just not taken for granted.”