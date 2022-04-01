 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB women's basketball players Georgia Woolley, Saniaa Wilson follow coach to Syracuse
0 comments

UB women's basketball players Georgia Woolley, Saniaa Wilson follow coach to Syracuse

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bulls Eastern Michigan Eagles

Buffalo guard Georgia Woolley sprints down the court looking for a pass.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

At least two members of this season's University at Buffalo women's basketball team will join Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse.

Syracuse announced Friday that Georgia Woolley and Saniaa Wilson will transfer to the Orange.

Woolley, a guard from Brisbane, Australia, was the Mid-American Conference's freshman of the year in 2021-22, and averaged 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 34 games this season.

Wilson, a freshman from Rochester, averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14 games this season. 

In addition to Woolley and Wilson, UB guard Dyaisha Fair also announced this week that she has entered the transfer portal, though, she has the option of returning.

The transfers out of UB come after Syracuse named Legette-Jack its women's basketball coach this week. 

UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said last weekend that he had a timetable of two to three weeks to name a new women's basketball coach, following Legette-Jack's departure. 

Kristen Sharkey, an assistant coach on Legette-Jack's staff, is currently UB's acting head coach.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News