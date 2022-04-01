UB women's basketball players Georgia Woolley, Saniaa Wilson follow coach to Syracuse

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

At least two members of this season's University at Buffalo women's basketball team will join Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse.

Syracuse announced Friday that Georgia Woolley and Saniaa Wilson will transfer to the Orange.

Woolley, a guard from Brisbane, Australia, was the Mid-American Conference's freshman of the year in 2021-22, and averaged 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 34 games this season.

Wilson, a freshman from Rochester, averaged 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14 games this season.

In addition to Woolley and Wilson, UB guard Dyaisha Fair also announced this week that she has entered the transfer portal, though, she has the option of returning.

The transfers out of UB come after Syracuse named Legette-Jack its women's basketball coach this week.

UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said last weekend that he had a timetable of two to three weeks to name a new women's basketball coach, following Legette-Jack's departure.

Kristen Sharkey, an assistant coach on Legette-Jack's staff, is currently UB's acting head coach.

