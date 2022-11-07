UB men open with win over Colgate on busy opening night in Big Four

A Curtis Jones jumper gave the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team the lead with 51 seconds remaining and the Bulls held off Colgate, 88-87, on Monday night at Alumni Arena in the season opener for both teams.

Jones’ shot gave UB an 83-82 advantage. Colgate’s Tucker Richardson missed a three-pointer with 43 seconds remaining and Jones grabbed the rebound.

LaQuill Hardnett’s layup with 13 seconds remaining pushed the lead to 85-82. The Red Raiders trimmed the lead to 85-84 with seven seconds left, but Jones answered with a pair of free throws for an 87-84 edge.

UB forced a turnover and Hardnett made one of two free throws with six seconds remaining to push the Bulls to a four-point lead.

Yazid Powell led UB (1-0) with 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field and 7 of 12 from the free throw line and had five rebounds and five assists. Jones had 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, Isaiah Adams added 13 and Armoni Foster had 11.

UB got 40 of its 87 points in the paint.

• St. Bonaventure, with virtually an entirely new roster, opened with a 71-58 victory against St. Francis (Pa.) at the Reilly Center.

Kyrell Luc had 23 points and five assists, Daryl Banks III had 14 points, and Barry Evans added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bonnies (1-0).

The teams were tied at 32-32 at halftime, but the Bonnies shot 16 for 31 (51.7%) after halftime, despite going 0 for 7 from three-point range in the second half, and were able to open a double-digit margin.

Only five players scored for St. Francis, with four players in double figures and the fifth player with only a made free throw.

Bona plays at Canisius on Saturday in a Big Four matchup.

• Donta Scott scored 18 points, Jahmir Young added 14 and coach Kevin Willard won in his debut at Maryland with a 71-49 victory over visiting Niagara in a season opener.

Willard was named coach on March 21, 2022 after coaching Seton Hall the previous 12 seasons.

Scott was 7 of 13 from the floor and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. It was his 95th career game and he is now 56 points shy of a career 1,000. Young was 5-of-10 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Maryland shot 49% overall and made 9 of 20 from 3-point range.

Braxton Bayless scored 14 points to lead Niagara. Sam Iorio added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

A Julian Reese layup midway through the second half sparked a 12-4 surge, and Maryland led 60-43 with 4:39 remaining. Scott made a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch.

• Youngstown State used a 33-3 run late in the first half to secure a 92-81 victory against Canisius in the season opener at Koessler Athletic Center.

Former Canisius player Malek Green had game highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds in his first game since transferring to Youngstown State. Green averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season for the Golden Griffins.

Canisius took a 32-25 lead with 9:05 remaining in the first half, but Youngstown State answered and stormed to a 58-35 lead at halftime.

Jamir Moultrie and Tahj Staveskie led Canisius with 19 points apiece.

Youngstown State had a 48-26 advantage in rebounds.

Women

• Aaliyah Parker scored 17 points, Angel Parker had 14 and Maddy Yelle added 14 as the Niagara women opened with a 64-55 victory at Loyola (Md.) of the Patriot League.

The Purple Eagles (1-0) made 8 of 14 field goals (57.6%) in the third quarter to outscore Loyola, 25-9, and turn a 33-28 deficit into a 53-36 advantage.

Loyola (0-1) committed 33 turnovers that Niagara turned into 32 points.

Niagara’s home opener is 2 p.m. Saturday against LaSalle at the Gallagher Center.

• The St. Bonaventure women lost, 77-61, to Bowling Green at Reilly Center.

Senior I’yanna Lops had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (0-1). Nikki Oppenheimer tallied a career-high 14 points on 4 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Tianna Johnson added 12 points and five assists. Bona committed 29 turnovers in the loss.

The Bonnies host East Tennessee State at 7 p.m. Friday.