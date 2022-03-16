 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure beats Colorado to advance in NIT
St. Bonaventure beats Colorado to advance in NIT

NIT St Bonaventure Colorado Basketball

Colorado forward Jabari Walker, center, has his shot blocked as St. Bonaventure guard Jaren Holmes, left, and forward Osun Osunniyi defend during the second half.

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Jalen Adaway had 17 points to lead five St. Bonaventure players in double figures as the Bonnies defeated Colorado 76-68 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lofton added 15 points, Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi each scored 13 and Dominick Welch had 12 for the Bonnies (21-9). Lofton had eight assists, while Holmes posted six assists. Osunniyi had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

“I was really proud of our team's effort," coach Mark Schmidt said. "I thought we had a lot going against us (with) flying four hours, the altitude, (and) coming off a tough loss. Give our (players) credit. They couldn't have played better.

"In the second half we played much better on defense, but we made shots. We got stops."

The NIT bid was a chance for the Bonnies to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals to Saint Louis last week.

"It was a hostile environment, but they really overcame it," Schmidt said. "I was proud of (how we did) dealing with adversity in the last week or so and getting this draw and coming out here.

"Everything was against us. I thought (our players) showed a lot of maturity and really did a great job bouncing back."

Keeshawn Barthelemy had 15 points for the Buffaloes (21-12). Evan Battey added 14 points and Tristan da Silva had 13 points.

The Bonnies advance to a second-round matchup against Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday.

