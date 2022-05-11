 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Remembering Bob Lanier: His trademark soft touch made him an all-time great

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Lanier 1.jpg

Bob Lanier, the Buffalo and St. Bonaventure basketball legend, has died at age 73.

 News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

I was at the refrigerator getting a can of pop. The game was such a blowout there was no need to be glued to the television anymore. I had a friend, Bobby Pesant, over to watch. He was in the living room and let out a terrorized shriek.

Bob Lanier had crashed to the court with a knee injury.

Like me, every big basketball fan age 60 and over probably can remember exactly where they were and who they were with when the greatest basketball player Western New York ever produced went down late in St. Bonaventure’s victory over Villanova on March 14, 1970.

I feel a little guilty leading off a remembrance of Lanier with his injury. He accomplished so much at Bona, in the NBA and after his playing career ended it seems out of perspective.

Yet, that’s the first thing I recalled upon learning of his death at age 73. The reason his injury is one of the most iconic moments in Western New York sports history is precisely because Lanier was so great. Just about everyone in Buffalo who was paying attention in 1970 is convinced Bona would have beaten UCLA for the NCAA title.

People are also reading…

As it is, Lanier led the Bonnies to the Final Four, which never happened before in Little 3 history and likely never will happen again for any Big 4 team. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star. At the time of his retirement in 1984, he was 11th in NBA history in scoring and 16th in rebounding. He was one of only four players in history at the time with 19,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. Here's the list of players who averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 blocks and shot 50% in 500-plus games: Abdul-Jabbar, Chamberlain, Lanier.

His trademark – the biggest thing that put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame and set him apart from every other great center of his generation – was his soft touch.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Bob Lanier, St. Bonaventure and NBA legend, dies at 73

“He could shoot the 18-, 20-footer as well as any guard,” said Detroit Pistons great and fellow Basketball Hall of Famer Dave Bing. “He had the hook shot, and nobody but Kareem had a hook shot like him. He could do anything he wanted to do.”

“He was unstoppable with his back to the basket,” Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood said when Lanier was inducted to the hall. “Not many guys could stop him from getting his shot off. His hook was as unstoppable and as dangerous as Jabbar’s.”

That’s a little bit of hyperbole, because Abdul-Jabbar was 7-foot-2, 3 inches taller than Lanier, and had the greatest hook shot ever. But Lanier’s was right behind his. The way the ball rolled off Lanier’s huge hands and fingertips was a thing of beauty.

Basketball is so different today, spread out in the open court. In the 1970s, everything ran through the big man getting the ball in the low post almost every possession. It’s hard to draw a current comparison with Lanier. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers comes to mind. Embiid is more dominant this year than Lanier ever was, and Embiid is 20 to 30 pounds heavier and more powerful than Big Bob. Lanier is like a slightly smaller Embiid but with a better shooting touch.

Lanier’s touch would have made him great in any era. He had a better bank shot, with the hook or on mid-range shots, than any big man today. He definitely could have hit a couple of 3-pointers a game, although no big man took those shots back in the day. Lanier could handle the ball and drive to the basket. He was a superb passer out of the low or high post, as his assist totals prove.

It was a treat watching Lanier come back to Memorial Auditorium to play the Buffalo Braves. His father, Bob Sr., would stroll onto floor level just before tipoff wearing a long, fancy coat and looking like the proudest dad in town, which he probably was.

It’s a shame Lanier didn’t play on a championship team. A few of his Pistons teams were good, but they kept running up against powerhouse teams. Before the era of unrestricted free agency – which really didn’t hit the NBA until the late 1980s – the power teams were hard to knock off. Lanier’s 1973-74 Pistons went 52-30 (better than any team in Braves history), but they were in a division with Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee Bucks. Lanier and Detroit lost in the first round of the playoffs that year on the last play of a Game 7 against a good Chicago team. Late in his career, Lanier helped the Bucks get to the Eastern Conference final, but they lost to Julius Erving and the 76ers, who went on to win the title.

Because of that lack of team success, Lanier was left off the NBA’s 75-year all-time team. It was an injustice. I think Lanier was better than Willis Reed, Dave Cowens, Jerry Lucas and Nate Thurmond. Those first three have titles and were on all-time great teams. Lanier had better production than all of them.

Would Lanier have led the Bonnies over UCLA in the 1970 NCAA final? I’m not as certain as a lot of Bona alumni. Lanier would have been the best player on the court. But UCLA was better than Bona at the other four positions and, let’s be honest, at head coach. We’ll never know. We all can agree on this: Lanier was the greatest basketball player Western New York ever produced and we’ll never see another quite like him.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Embiid returns for 76ers in Game 3 with protective mask

Embiid returns for 76ers in Game 3 with protective mask

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned for Game 3 of the playoff series against Miami after sitting out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Embiid warmed up Friday night in a protective mask as he makes his comeback with the Sixers trying to win their first game of the Eastern conference semifinal. The Heat lead the series 2-0. Kyle Lowry also returned to the starting lineup for the Miami Heat after he missed the last four playoff games with a strained left hamstring.

Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Ja Morant’s supporting cast to embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Morant’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn’t do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room. Jordan Poole scored 27 points for Golden State. Game 4 is Monday night in San Francisco.

Grizzlies' Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Payton

Grizzlies' Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Payton

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to San Francisco tied at one game apiece. The Warriors say Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play. Payton will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Doncic, Mavs beat foul-plagued Paul, Suns to even series 2-2

Doncic, Mavs beat foul-plagued Paul, Suns to even series 2-2

Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of foul trouble for Chris Paul to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday, evening the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.Paul was out of Game 4 early in the fourth quarter, the period when he often dominated the Mavericks during an 11-game winning streak that ended with consecutive home victories for Dallas. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. Dorian Finney-Smith scored a playoff career-high 24 points on the most 3-pointers he’s had, regular season or playoffs. He was 8 of 12 from deep, including consecutive 3s for a 14-point lead midway through the fourth. Dallas hit 20 3s. Devin Booker scored 35 points for the Suns.

Without Pat Riley, Doc Rivers wonders if he would be coach

Without Pat Riley, Doc Rivers wonders if he would be coach

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers would probably need hours to explain everything that he’s learned from Miami President Pat Riley over the last three decades. Or he could sum it up in three words. “Gosh, everything really,” Rivers said. Some elements of this Philadelphia-Miami Eastern Conference semifinal series — the Heat lead 2-0 going into Game 3 on Friday night — go back further than this season, or this past summer, or anytime recently. They go back to 1992, when Riley was coaching the New York Knicks and they swung a trade for Rivers to come run their offense. And right away, Riley saw the coaching potential.

Mavs fined for straying too far from bench in Game 2 vs Suns

Mavs fined for straying too far from bench in Game 2 vs Suns

The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $25,000 for players and coaches straying too far onto the court from the bench in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals. Coach Jason Kidd is criticizing the decision. He says the league is focusing on the wrong things and says cheering for teammates should be celebrated. The NBA says the violations occurred during live action in the Suns’ 129-109 victory.

Embiid returns from injury, 76ers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3

Embiid returns from injury, 76ers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3

Joel Embiid inspired the Philadelphia 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series. Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat, who lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. Embiid sat out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion suffered in the last round. 

Watch Now: Related Video

David Beckham urges Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News