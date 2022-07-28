 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 2 Blue Collar U to face No. 1 Heartfire in TBT Quarterfinals

  Updated
  • 0
Blake Hamilton

Blake Hamilton's free throw Saturday capped Blue Collar U's comeback victory over Friday Beers at The Basketball Tournament in Syracuse. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Blue Collar U is making its return to The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Friday evening, taking on Heartfire.

After winning the Syracuse Regional on Monday, Blue Collar U expected to make the trip to Dayton, Ohio, with tougher competition waiting.

“Our experience (last year) is going to help us a lot," Shooting guard CJ Massinburg said. "Last year was kind of a Cinderella story. But this year, we have experience and we know that the game can get tougher."

It’s the second straight year the University at Buffalo alumni team made it to Championship Week. Blue Collar U took down the NG Saints and Friday Beers to make it to Monday's regional finals.

Massinburg was one of five players to score 10 or more points against The Nerd Team. Shooting guard Blake Hamilton and point guard Lamonte Bearden lead the game with 15 points each. 

"That's just a testament to how balanced the team is," Massinburg said. "It could be anybody's night when we get the chance."

Heartfire, sporting a mix of Kentucky, Villanova, Virginia Commonwealth University and Clemson alumni, beat The Enchantment and the Cheaters to make its first quarterfinals. Last season, Hearfire fell in the second round of the tournament to eventual champions, Bohemein's Army, 68-62.

Marcus Hall and Craig Sword were a part of Team 23 last year, and joined Heartfire for this season. Team 23 was the runner-up of The Basketball Tournament, and knocked out Blue Collar U in the semifinals.

Hall scored a team-high 14 points in Heartfire's win over the LA Cheaters, and Sword scored nine. 

"I've been paying attention, and we've got to be locked in," Hamilton said. "They beat us last year so we've got to pick it up."

The winner of Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire moves on to face the winner of Best Virginia vs. Red Scare. The semifinals game begins at 7 p.m. and is broadcast on ESPN. 

"Yeah we went to the Final Four last year, but that's neither here nor there," Hamilton said. "It's a new year and we're just trying to get to it."

0 Comments

Tags

Sports Reporter

I'm from Washington D.C. and a senior at James Madison University studying Media Arts & Design with a concentration in journalism, and also have a minor in sports communications and management.

