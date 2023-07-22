Nick Perkins doesn’t think there is much pressure for Blue Collar U.

He also recognized some people view Blue Collar U’s 2022 The Basketball Tournament title as a lucky coincidence.

“We know they’re still doubting us,” Perkins said. “They still think that it was a fluke last year because we went to Buffalo (and) we're not a high major team – a college alumni team winning a tournament. We carry that on our backs, and having the added pressure, that's good for us. We use it as a plus.”

Perkins will return to Blue Collar U for the 2023 TBT, the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament. The squad – consisting mainly of University at Buffalo alumni – remains mostly intact with notable returners, including Perkins, CJ Massinburg, Wes Clark, head coach Adam Bauman and General Manager Bryan Hodgson.

No. 1 seeded Blue Collar U opens the Syracuse Regional at 2 p.m. Monday against No. 8 seed Big 5, a team made up of Philadelphia college alumni, at Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial. Syracuse is one of eight regional locations; each regional winner then advances to Philadelphia for the finals.

Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni), The Nerd Team, Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State), Team Gibson, The Commonwealth (UMass alumni) and Virginia Dream are the other six teams in the Syracuse Regional. Virginia Dream replaced The Rhody Way, which was forced to withdraw.

“Obviously, last year was a great run we made, and I just locked in, focused with my brothers that we've been doing it together for so long,” said Perkins, who was a member of TBT’s 2021 and 2022 All-Tournament teams. “Just returning this year, it feels great. The energy is still good with the guys.”

Time has blown by fast for Perkins since last August, when Blue Collar U defeated Americana for Autism for the championship.

Although the team isn't playing together consistently year-round, when the players reunite there are no surprises because of the familiarity with each other.

He said some TBT teams go wrong by immediately trying to bring in the “most biggest names.” The absence of big-name players on the team benefits Blue Collar U, Perkins said, adding the team can strictly focus on themselves and play basketball without making the tournament “a business thing.”

“You know what you're gonna get out of every guy," Perkins said. "The thing that makes our team so good is that it's not just one guy, or two guys … we have a whole 13 roster of guys who this might be his night. We have just such a balance of understanding and trusting each other that everything that we do on our team is unselfish.”

Perkins said Blue Collar U isn’t getting as much attention despite the 2022 championship, describing the squad as “under the radar.” Still, he knows 63 other teams are vying to reach the pinnacle. But that’s just additional motivation, Perkins said.

“Having fun together and going out there and playing hard for each other is something that I know we're gonna do better than any other team in this tournament,” Perkins said. “All I can say it’s gonna be rewarded. One game at a time.”

Perkins enters TBT off a quick stint with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He admitted it wasn’t the experience he was hoping for in terms of playing time, but enjoyed connecting with some of the organizations, learning from “great basketball minds” and playing a veteran role to mentor younger guys.

He had some friendly banter on the court out in Las Vegas, but it came at a cost. Just more than 70 seconds after he checked into a game against the Milwaukee Bucks late in the fourth quarter, Perkins was ejected for something he said toward Vin Baker Jr.

Perkins said the referee blew his whistle a little early and that “regular words” had been exchanged, nothing “crazy” or “extreme.”

“Neither of us was not really super (upset),” said Perkins, who was chuckling when recalling the ejection. “When the ref blew the whistle, honestly, I was confused. I thought he was joking.”

Perkins finished his third season playing with New Basket Brindisi of Italy’s Serie A, where he felt he was treated like an “unbelievable star.” He loves the league and the atmosphere he’s playing in. But now, he’s back in Buffalo and soon to be in Syracuse to help Blue Collar U defend its title.

But he knows basketball – and this tournament – is just a small part of his life, he said, especially when playing for Blue Collar U, which is sponsored by Coaching Love, an organization committed to helping at-risk foster children through sports and founded by Hodgson. Hodgson, a Jamestown native, is a former UB assistant coach who joined former Bulls coach Nate Oats in Alabama and is entering his first season as the head coach at Arkansas State.

“Things like that, it's so big for us because basketball is only such a small portion of our lives and a lot of us on this team, we have kids … we do everything for the kids,” Perkins said.

Perkins hopes to earn another share of the million dollars as it will help continue to support his young daughters. Last year, some of his $55,555 share went to help close on his new house.

As for this year, he’s thinking about some interior design work for the home. But before that, Perkins and Blue Collar U have to go 6-0 and ensure the title stays in Buffalo, a city that’s been right behind them the whole way.

“Buffalo has always been a city who’s always shown loads of love to our group,” Perkins said. “We love Buffalo. We love the fans, so we definitely do it for them.”

“Certainly, we’re gonna play to win and anything that we do, we play to win and do it together and play for each other.

“And that's Blue Collar U. That's us.”