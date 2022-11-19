Niagara men's basketball earns second win in Dublin; Bona tops Bowling Green, UB falls

The Niagara University men’s basketball team is returning from Dublin with a pair of victories after beating Stetson University, 66-62, Saturday to sweep the MAAC/ASun Dublin Challenge.

Four Purple Eagles scored in double figures led by Challenge MVP Noah Thomasson, who had 15 points, all in the second half.

Bryce Moore had 14 points and four rebounds, Aaron Gray added 13 points and nine rebounds, and David Mitchell had 10 points for Niagara (2-2).

Stetson (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

Thomasson went on a personal 5-0 run to give Niagara a 50-49 lead with 8:04 remaining in the game. A three-point by Mitchell with 1:13 remaining pushed the Purple Eagles’ lead to four at 62-58. Stetson closed to 62-60 and then 64-62 but could not tie the score in the final minute.

Niagara plays its home opener Wednesday against Division II D’Youville at 3 p.m. at the Gallagher Center.

Bona beats BG

Daryl Banks III scored 34 points, including 24 in the second half, to lead St. Bonaventure to an 81-68 victory against Bowling Green at the Reilly Center.

Banks was 7 for 11 from three-point range and 10 for 16 overall from the field as the Bonnies moved to 2-2. He also had six rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Chad Venning had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Yann Ferrell added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Consecutive three-pointers by Ferrell and Banks early in the second half pushed a seven-point advantage to 13. The lead reached 20 points, at 54-34, with 13:47 remaining.

Niagara Falls native Willie Lightfoot played 14 minutes off the bench for Bowling Green, with two points, two assists and a steal.

Bona hosts Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. Tuesday before facing Notre Dame in the Gotham Classic on Friday.

UB falls to Howard

The UB men dropped to 1-4 with a 63-59 loss to Howard on the second day of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas.

Curtis Jones led the Bulls with 22 points and five rebounds. Yazid Powell had 17 points.

Jones’ three-pointer with 90 seconds remaining cut the Howard lead to 60-57.

After a Howard miss, a layup by Powell pulled UB to 60-59 with 48 seconds left. The Bulls were able to force a turnover with 23 seconds remaining but Powell’s three-pointer missed with five seconds remaining. Howard made one of two free throws but UB committed a turnover after getting the rebound.

UB closes its stay in the Virgin Islands on Monday.