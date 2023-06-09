One has to wonder if Erik Spoelstra would be a drums or a flats guy, or if it’s even worth asking about his culinary preference of blue cheese to ranch dressing, given he only lived in Buffalo for a short period of time.

Spoelstra, 52, is in his 15th season as head coach of the Miami Heat, who face the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Miami. The Nuggets lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

And he’s a prominent tie to Buffalo in this year’s championship series.

Spoelstra lived in Buffalo as an elementary school student when his father, Jon, was an executive with the Buffalo Braves in 1977-78 ... the final year before the Braves relocated to San Diego and became the Clippers, who now play in Los Angeles.

Jon Spoelstra was selling television ads for a company in Chicago when he met with Norm Sonju, the former president and general manager of the Buffalo Braves. At Sonju’s urging on a trip to Buffalo in 1977, Spoelstra joined the Braves’ front office as its vice president of marketing.

That role lasted about a year. The Braves headed to San Diego after the 1977-78 season. A combination of attendance problems and scheduling conflicts with the Sabres and Canisius basketball games at Memorial Auditorium, and the sale of the team to John Y. Brown in 1976, put the Braves’ move in motion – still to the dismay of basketball fans in Buffalo.

“Halfway in, I’m essentially the advance man of where to move the Buffalo Braves,” Spoelstra told Sports Business Journal in 2020.

He didn’t want to work for Clippers owner Irv Levin, and he joined Athletes In Action as a consultant.

Spoelstra almost didn’t meet with Portland Trail Blazers owner Larry Weinberg in California, either. At the time, he wanted to get back to Buffalo to see his family.

But after meeting with Weinberg, he joined the Trail Blazers in 1979 as senior vice president and general manager, part of a career in which he was also an executive with the Denver Nuggets and New Jersey Nets.

He became a cutting-edge sports marketer. In 2020, Sports Business Journal recognized Spoelstra in its series “The Champions: Pioneers & Innovators in Sports Business,” noting that he sold pay-per-view games before the advent of cable television, brought team TV and radio rights in-house, boosted box office ticket sales through creative purchasing plans and looked for new ways to drive revenue.

Meanwhile, Erik Spoelstra went to high school and college in Portland, Ore., where he was a point guard at the University of Portland, and began his NBA career in 1995 as a video coordinator with the Heat. Thirteen years later, he became Miami’s head coach, chosen by legendary coach Pat Riley to be Riley’s successor.

Since then, Miami has won NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, and the Heat is playing in its sixth NBA Finals in Spoelstra’s tenure.

But even if Spoelstra’s father had succeeded in helping keep the Braves in Buffalo, it’s uncertain if they would have stayed. It’s a question that Western New York will continue to chew on, as Spoelstra has a sizeable plate in front of him right now, in the NBA Finals.