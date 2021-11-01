 Skip to main content
LA Clippers' City Edition uniforms include Buffalo Braves logo
LA Clippers' City Edition uniforms include Buffalo Braves logo

  • Updated
Clippers city edition

The Clippers' "City Edition" uniform features the Buffalo Braves logo at the waistband

 NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers give a nod to their roots as the Buffalo Braves as part of the Nike NBA City Edition uniforms unveiled Monday throughout the league. 

According to a news release, the uniforms are part of the "Moments Mixtape" to mark the 75th anniversary season of the NBA and each franchise's iconic eras. 

The waistband of the shorts has the Braves logo in orange from the 1970-71 season. The Braves' final season in Buffalo was 1977-78. 

As noted in the release, the Clippers' other eras also are represented: 

"The uniform’s Pacific blue colorway symbolizes the franchise’s move from Western New York to San Diego and the iconic ocean views of Southern California. The jersey numbers and neck, arm, and short tape are a throwback to the 1984-85 uniform design, marking the team’s first season in Los Angeles. The iconic Clippers script wordmark is centralized on the front of the uniform representing the 2014-15 season. The uniform’s shorts feature the three white sails that were part of the original Clippers logo design, and part of the team’s first Nike NBA City Edition uniform in 2017-18. The team’s current culture and forward trajectory is represented by the present-day icon logo on the bottom side of the vent of the short."

The Clippers will debut the uniforms at home Nov. 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and during 10 other games.

