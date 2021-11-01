LA Clippers' City Edition uniforms include Buffalo Braves logo

"The uniform’s Pacific blue colorway symbolizes the franchise’s move from Western New York to San Diego and the iconic ocean views of Southern California. The jersey numbers and neck, arm, and short tape are a throwback to the 1984-85 uniform design, marking the team’s first season in Los Angeles. The iconic Clippers script wordmark is centralized on the front of the uniform representing the 2014-15 season. The uniform’s shorts feature the three white sails that were part of the original Clippers logo design, and part of the team’s first Nike NBA City Edition uniform in 2017-18. The team’s current culture and forward trajectory is represented by the present-day icon logo on the bottom side of the vent of the short."