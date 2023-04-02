Jeenathan Williams became the first University at Buffalo basketball player to play in an NBA game in 40 years Sunday.

Williams, the Rochester native who starred at UB from 2018 to 2022, saw action in his first game with the Portland Trailblazers. The 6-foot-5 guard scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds in 13 minutes as Portland defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-105, in Minneapolis.



Williams joins Sam Pellom, who starred for UB from 1974-78, as the only other Bull to play in the NBA, according to UB. Pellom played for Atlanta from 1979-82 and for Milwaukee in 1982-83. Pellom appeared in 196 NBA games, scoring 863 points and grabbing 685 rebounds.

Williams, 24, finished his UB career eighth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,478 points. He tied for ninth in games played with 122. He averaged 12.1 points a game and 4.3 rebounds for his career while shooting 46.7% from the field. In his senior season of 2021-22, Williams made first-team All-Mid-American Conference, averaging 19.1 ppg.

Williams has played in 32 games this season for the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He averaged 14.4 points for the Stars.

Portland is missing nine of its top 12 scorers in total points this season either due to injury or trades.