Jamestown’s Jaysean Paige signs with Detroit Pistons
Jamestown’s Jaysean Paige signs with Detroit Pistons

  • Updated
Jaysean Paige earned All-Western New York first team honors during the 2010-11 season with Jamestown.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

Jamestown’s Jaysean Paige has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons using a hardship extension.

Paige was The Buffalo News Player of the Year in 2011 when he lead Jamestown to the Class AA state championship game.

The 6-foot-2 guard has been with the Maine Celtics’ Boston G League affiliate this season, averaging 16.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 14 games. He also is shooting 45.5% from the field. He previously played four games with Maine in 2019-20, but most of his career has been spent outside the United States, with teams in Germany, England, North Macedonia, Hungary and Puerto Rico.

Paige went undrafted in 2016 out of West Virginia.

He becomes the eighth G League player signed by the Pistons in the last nine days as they await the return of eight players who are in the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

