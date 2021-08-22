Former Bona star Jaylen Adams signs with Sydney Kings

Jaylen Adams, who scored 1,912 points in a four-year career (2014-2018) at St. Bonaventure, has signed to play with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.

The sixth-leading scorer in school history, Adams averaged 17.4 points per game in four seasons when the Bonnies went a combined 86-42. He was undrafted by the NBA, but signed a free-agent contract in 2018 with the Atlanta Hawks, one of three NBA teams he played for in addition to stints in the G-League. The Baltimore native played in 34 games for Atlanta in 2018-19, averaging 3.2 points per game. After playing for the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League, he was signed by Portland and played three playoff games for the Trail Blazers during the Covid-19 NBA Restart.

In November, Adams signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played seven games with an 0.3 scoring average before he was waived on March 4 by the eventual NBA champions.

Adams had games of 40 and 44 points against Duquesne and St. Louis in his senior season at Bona, where he was the fourth-leading scorer in the Atlantic 10 with a 19.1 average to go with 5.2 assists per game. He led Bona to a 26-8 record and an upset of UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. He was A-10 co-Player of the Year with Peyton Aldridge of Davidson. He was a first-team all-conference selection for his last three seaons at Bona.