Former Bona star Jaylen Adams signs with Sydney Kings

Jaylen Adams, who scored 1,912 points in a four-year career (2014-2018) at St. Bonaventure, has signed to play with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.
The sixth-leading scorer in school history, Adams averaged 17.4 points per game in four seasons when the Bonnies went a combined 86-42. He was undrafted by the NBA, but signed a free-agent contract in 2018 with the Atlanta Hawks, one of three NBA teams he played for in addition to stints in the G-League. The Baltimore native played in 34 games for Atlanta in 2018-19, averaging 3.2 points per game. After playing for the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League, he was signed by Portland and played three playoff games for the Trail Blazers during the Covid-19 NBA Restart.
In November, Adams signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played seven games with an 0.3 scoring average before he was waived on March 4 by the eventual NBA champions.
Adams had games of 40 and 44 points against Duquesne and St. Louis in his senior season at Bona, where he was the fourth-leading scorer in the Atlantic 10 with a 19.1 average to go with 5.2 assists per game. He led Bona to a 26-8 record and an upset of UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. He was A-10 co-Player of the Year with Peyton Aldridge of Davidson. He was a first-team all-conference selection for his last three seaons at Bona.
With Sydney, Adams will be reunited with the Kings’ new head coach Chase Buford.
Buford was Wisconsin Herd coach when Adams had a standout G-League season in 2019-20. Adams averaged 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 33 games – which earned him a spot on the 2019-20 All-NBA G League First Team – and was runner-up NBA G League MVP for the season. He also averaged double figures in 31 of his 33 games played, including four 30-point efforts.
“Jaylen does everything a modern point guard needs to be able to do” Buford said. “He is a high-level scorer and distributor, but what I really love about him is his competitiveness on the defensive end.
“He is strong and quick, and takes pride in guarding his man. He’s a terrific teammate and leader on the court, and we can’t wait to welcome him into the group.”
“I’m looking forward to joining the Kings and starting my NBL journey in Sydney,” Adams said, according to the Sydney Kings website.
The Kings went 19-17 and failed to make the NBL playoffs in 2020-21 after forfeiting the 2019-20 season playoff final to Perth because the team opted out of continuing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.