First-half run helps carry Bona women to win over Davidson

St. Bonaventure went on an 18-0 run that lasted 7:23 in the first half and went on to a 71-58 Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball victory over Davidson on Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center. The outcome snapped a four-game losing streak for Bona (3-10, 2-8 A-10). Davidson is 6-8 overall, 3-5 in the conference.

Despite the first half explosion, Bona still needed 10 points in a closing run by Asianae Johnson to put the Wildcats away. Johnson led the Bonnies with 18 points and was 8 for 11 shooting. She scored 12 of the Bonnies' 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Tori Harris added a pair of 3-point baskets to the mix. That was after Davidson had closed what had been a 17-point margin to three (41-38) after a layup by Adelaide Fuller with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

Bona responded with two baskets by I'yanna Lops and another by Maddie Dziezgowski to take a 51-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davidson led 10-7 in the first quarter before Dziezgowski's second triple of the game with 4:58 left in the period tied it and started the long scoring run by the Bonnies. The visiting Wildcats did not score until after a layup by Johnson made it 27-10 with 7:30 left in the second quarter.