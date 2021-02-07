First-half run helps carry Bona women to win over Davidson

St. Bonaventure went on an 18-0 run that lasted 7:23 in the first half and went on to a 71-58 Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball victory over Davidson on Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center. The outcome snapped a four-game losing streak for Bona (3-10, 2-8 A-10). Davidson is 6-8 overall, 3-5 in the conference.
Despite the first half explosion, Bona still needed 10 points in a closing run by Asianae Johnson to put the Wildcats away. Johnson led the Bonnies with 18 points and was 8 for 11 shooting. She scored 12 of the Bonnies' 20 points in the fourth quarter, and Tori Harris added a pair of 3-point baskets to the mix. That was after Davidson had closed what had been a 17-point margin to three (41-38) after a layup by Adelaide Fuller with 4:22 left in the third quarter.
Bona responded with two baskets by I'yanna Lops and another by Maddie Dziezgowski to take a 51-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davidson led 10-7 in the first quarter before Dziezgowski's second triple of the game with 4:58 left in the period tied it and started the long scoring run by the Bonnies. The visiting Wildcats did not score until after a layup by Johnson made it 27-10 with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
The key to the outcome was the Bona defense, which helped create 21 Davidson turnovers that led to 25 points. The Bonnies turned it over only 10 times, resulting in eight points. The turnover difference helped make up for Davidson's 40-22 rebounding advantage.
Harris had 13 points in a balanced Bona attack that saw seven score six points or more.
Chloe Welch led Davidson with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bonnies have a 5-3 lead in the all-time rivalry with Davidson, including two straight now at the Reilly Center.
The teams will meet again on the same court at 6 p.m. Monday. Bona and Davidson were supposed to meet last month in North Carolina, but the game was postponed. The Bonnies and Duquesne were scheduled for Sunday at the Reilly Center, but that game was put off and the pair with Davidson was scheduled.
Bona men to face La Salle
The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's scheduled game against La Salle has been moved up one day to Tuesday at the Reilly Center. Tip is slated for 6 p.m.
That was among multiple schedule changes announced by the Atlantic 10 Conference on Sunday.
With UMass announcing that it will place all of its athletics programs on pause for two weeks due to Covid-19 concerns, St. Bonaventure's originally scheduled game there Sunday was postponed. In its place, the Bonnies will travel on Friday to VCU for a 7 p.m. game, which will be a Friday Night Showcase game on ESPN2.
The Bonnies enter the week 9-2 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic 10 play and atop the conference standings. VCU is among three teams tied at 6-2.
Canisius postponed
Canisius men's basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Siena have been postponed after multiple positive Covid-19 tests among Tier 1 personnel in the Siena program, the school announced. Makeup dates have not been announced.
Siena has now been paused four times since preseason practices began. This is the first pause since games began in January.