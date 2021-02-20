Fair matches career high, leads UB to revenge victory

Freshman Cheyenne McEvans scored in double figures for the fourth straight game with 12 points for UB.

"We had to remind ourselves that we are not just playing the game of basketball," said Fair. "We are playing for something bigger than ourselves, for something bigger than the game and it showed today. My teammates trusted me to drive the ball, to shoot the ball, to distribute the ball and just trusting in me to get it done."

Coming back from an 11-point deficit on the road against an opponent that had defeated you three days previously gave UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack a lot of pride in her team.

"I saw a little fear in them that they didn't believe that they too can become, and we were worried too much about what the referees were going to call but when I came to the locker room at halftime and Dyaisha met me at the door and said 'I got you, Coach,' and when your best player says that you have to reevaluate what matters," said Legette-Jack. "We came out with a great game plan and they really impressed me in that second half."