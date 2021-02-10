Fair leads UB women over Toledo Rockets with big fourth quarter

Dyaisha Fair scored 17 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter to help put the clamps on a possible Toledo comeback, and the University at Buffalo women scored an 82-71 victory over the Rockets in a Mid-American Conference game at Savage Hall in Toledo, Ohio.

UB (11-5, 8-3 MAC) led most of the way, but Toledo closed what had been a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter to three (71-68) on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Quinaisha Lockett, who led the Rockets with 21 points.

Besides Fair, who had only four points in the first half, Elea Gaba stood out for the Bulls. Gaba scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help UB to a 15-14 lead. The Bulls did not take full advantage of a 7-minute field goal drought by the Rockets late in the second quarter, but went off at halftime in front 30-25.

Fair and freshman guard Cheyenne McEvans began to find the range in the third quarter. Fair had seven points in the period, while McEvans had eight. Fair scored seven points in a row for a 64-52 UB lead, but Toledo kept on coming, hitting four 3-pointers to close the margin to three.

Fair made only 7 of 29 field goal tries and shot 1 of 9 from 3-point range. The sophomore from Rochester did make 14 of 15 free throws and had seven rebounds and six assists.