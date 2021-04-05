Erik Brady: Why Christian Laettner's legendary shot is better than Gonzaga bank

• Laettner’s shot meant more. If it missed, Duke would have lost. If Suggs missed, it would have meant a second overtime. He was playing with house money.

• Laettner’s shot was shorter but tougher. Grant Hill, who was on the call for CBS for the Suggs shot Saturday, took the ball out under his own basket and threw a perfect three-quarter-court pass to Laettner, who caught it near the foul line – his back to the basket – with 2.1 seconds to play. He spun around, dribbled once, and let fly a fadeaway. Bang! Duke 103, Kentucky 102.

• Laettner’s shot was dead-solid perfect. Suggs’s shot hit glass and banked in – a little lucky. But don’t take my word for it: Gonzaga coach Mark Few himself called it that. Give Few full credit for not calling timeout when UCLA scored with 3.2 seconds left, allowing Suggs to take a pass heading downcourt at full speed. He dribbled twice with his left hand, then crossed over into another dribble with his right, and pulled up for his forever shot just a couple of steps past midcourt.

None of which is to say that the Suggs shot wasn’t a great one – of course it was! – just that Laettner’s was a little better. Not that he necessarily agrees.