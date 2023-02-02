Once upon a time, on a cold winter night, St. Bonaventure University was on the cusp of its 100th consecutive home victory at the Olean Armory. Sports Illustrated came to see history made. Instead, it got unmade.

“They said it couldn’t be done,” wrote Phil Ranallo in the next morning’s Courier-Express, “but they forgot to tell Niagara’s basketball team.”

The Purple Eagles stunned the No. 2-ranked Bonnies, 87-77, in what SI deemed the biggest upset of the 1960-61 college season. All this comes to mind now because recently Gonzaga University’s 76-game home win streak was snapped by 16.5-point underdog Loyola Marymount.

Bona’s 99-game skein still stands as the second-longest home streak in the history of major-college men’s basketball. Only Kentucky’s 129-game streak in the 1940s and ’50s is longer. (UCLA had a 98-game home win streak in the 1970s. And Connecticut holds the longest home win streak in women’s hoops, also at 99, with another of 98.)

This is the story of a raucous night that began with Bona fans decorating the archway of the gym with a sign that said “Purple Eagle Eaters” – and ended with Niagara fans carrying coach Taps Gallagher to the visitors’ locker room on their shoulders.

“The Purple Eagles, inspired by the marvelous shooting of Al Butler, simply refused to face the facts,” Ranallo wrote. “They simply refused to become the 100th successive victim in this mausoleum for visiting teams.”

St. Bonaventure was 21-1 and ranked in the national polls behind only Ohio State, which had barely beaten the Bonnies, 84-82, a couple of months earlier. Bona was a heavy favorite against Niagara. After all, the Bonnies had handled the Eagles easily, 88-68, at Niagara only a few weeks earlier. And the Armory was the sort of place where spectators behind the basket, inches off the court, might sometimes clutch a visiting player just long enough for a fast break to go the other way.

On the night of Feb. 25, 1961, the Armory had a “breathing-room-only crowd of 2,200,” as SI put it. Kevin McNamee, then 6 years old, came with his father. “They must have been paying the fire marshal in beer,” he says. “You couldn’t have shoehorned another body in there.”

McNamee’s father founded the physical-education department at St. Bonaventure. Kevin would graduate from there and later coach the Bonnies swim team, just as his father had. Then McNamee began a career in athletics administration at Bona and at George Mason University, from which he recently retired.

“I have only a child’s memory of the (Niagara) game,” he says. “But I remember the feeling of loss walking out of there. Everyone was down. It was silence.”

Sam Stith, an All-America, scored 33 points for the Bonnies. Butler had 25 for Niagara. “This was the game of his life,” Ranallo wrote.

The story led the Courier’s sports section the next day. Other stories on the sports front included a Canisius win at Memorial Auditorium against a LaSalle team led by Bill Raftery – yes, that one – and a power failure in Cleveland that postponed a hockey game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Barons. Oh, and a national court-tennis title won in Philadelphia by a fellow named Northrup Knox. Yes, that one.

“In the 13 years since it last lost a home game (that one was to Niagara, too) the Bonnies had played many games against the likes of Villa Madonna, Belmont Abbey and Western Ontario at Olean,” wrote Ray Cave in SI. “It would have won these if the game was played in a bowl of custard. But Bonaventure also beat some other opponents at Olean which it couldn’t have licked anywhere else. The coaches of top teams refused to risk their records in what they called Bonaventure’s snake pit.”

This was an era when the Bonnies played many of their name-brand opponents in Buffalo, at Memorial Auditorium, including both of the games each year against Canisius, their other Little Three rival.

Bonnies coach Eddie Donovan told SI that home-court advantage at the Armory was worth as much as 10 points per game. On this night, though, it was the Purple Eagles who won by 10. SI’s verdict: “Bonaventure played as if it were tensely aware that 100 is a much nicer number than 99.”

Gallagher, the Niagara coach, told reporters he hadn’t won a bigger game in his 30 years of coaching. Donovan, according to SI, “didn’t look like a man who had been bit in his own snake pit.” He managed a smile and said, “The first 100 are the hardest.”

That round number would bedevil Donovan again a little more than a year later, when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks, coached by Donovan. He would have a stellar NBA career that included top administrative posts with the Knicks and the Buffalo Braves. Later he served as a high-level consultant to the Bona athletics department – and coaxed Kevin McNamee to join him in athletics administration. They would talk often about all those seasons of magic at the Armory, where for a stretch of a baker’s dozen years the Bonnies could not be beat.

“Niagara,” Ranallo wrote, “became the first team to escape with its life from the famed Bona basketball bastille in 13 years, since 1948, four years before Dwight Eisenhower dug his first divot in the White House lawn.”

The Olean Armory was, in Ranallo’s words, a “notorious fortress of cold stone.” SI’s Cave offered a harsher appraisal, calling it “hideous” and an “architectural monstrosity.”

Ah, but to the Bonnies of the post-World War II era, the Armory was something else entirely:

Home, sweet home.