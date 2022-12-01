Erik Brady: Tale of two John Browns, the one Buffalo fans like and the one they don't

Two John Browns made local news of late. One shuffled off to Buffalo. One shuffled off this mortal coil.

John Brown the wide receiver came back to the Buffalo Bills this week as a practice-squad player.

John Y. Brown, a former owner of the Buffalo Braves, died in Kentucky the week before. He was 88.

The returned wideout is well-liked by Buffalo sports fans. The former owner was … not.

It isn’t polite to speak ill of the recently departed, so we’ll do our best to mute our feelings. This much is indisputable: John Y. Brown was an owner of the Braves before they packed up their high-top sneakers and left town in 1978. A lot of us still aren’t over it.

WGR Radio sold T-shirts at the time that asked simply: “John Why?”

There is no single answer. Conspiracy theories abound. Suffice to say that Brown is a villain in most of the versions told around Buffalo.

The Buffalo News took a deep dive into all this in 2016. Brown told Bucky Gleason then that he felt bad about Buffalo’s losing its NBA team. He even accepted some of the blame.

“The problem with entrepreneurs,” he said, “is we don’t make good owners.”

Brown was a good entrepreneur: He bought Kentucky Fried Chicken from Colonel Harlan Sanders for $2 million in 1964. Seven years later, he sold the company for $284 million. He also liked basketball teams and beauty queens. (His second wife was Phyllis George, a former Miss America and TV personality, and his third was a former Mrs. Kentucky.) He owned the Kentucky Colonels, who won the American Basketball Association championship in 1975 under coach Hubie Brown, the Niagara University great (who is no relation).

When the NBA and ABA merged, in 1976, the Colonels and St. Louis Spirits were left out. Brown got $3 million to allow his players to go to other teams in a dispersal draft — and then used a chunk of that money to buy a piece of the Braves from Paul Snyder.

“It’s a great sports market,” Brown said of Buffalo in 2016. “You love your hockey. You love your football. I like Paul and have a lot of respect for him, but we didn’t understand the potential for pro basketball. It was a business we didn’t understand, I guess.”

What Buffalo fans could not understand was when the Braves traded players for money. Worst case: Bob McAdoo and Tom McMillen to the New York Knicks for John Gianelli and a pile of cash. Soon Buffalo’s competitive team was reduced to rubble. The final indignity came when Brown and Harry Mangurian, by then the Braves’ other owner, essentially swapped franchises with Irv Levin, owner of the Boston Celtics. Levin got the Braves and turned them into the San Diego Clippers, now in Los Angeles. Brown got the NBA’s flagship franchise. And then he traded top draft picks to the Knicks for — guess who — McAdoo.

Red Auerbach, the legendary Celtics general manager, was furious. The story goes that he threatened to quit if Brown did not sell the team. Brown did sell. Soon after he ran for governor of Kentucky, and won. Say what you will about him — and around here we say plenty — John Y. Brown lived a remarkable life.

As for the other John Brown, he was a fan favorite in his first tour with the Bills. He caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards in 2019. Injuries limited him in 2020, when he caught 33 passes for 458 yards. He played briefly for other NFL teams last season but had no catches. And this week the Bills signed him as veteran insurance for their depleted receiving corps. Josh Allen calls him “a guy I trust.”

Braves fans never did trust John Y. They feared from the start that he wanted to steal their team and move it to Louisville to replace the Colonels.

“I wasn’t trying to grab your team,” Brown said in 2016. “I enjoyed the town. I have fond memories of them. If they don’t have fond memories of me, I hope they forgive me.”

Do we? I’ll leave that to others — and leave you with this. One line of the show tune “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” goes: “When she knows as much as we know, she’ll be on her way to Reno.” The Braves were on their way to San Diego, but close enough.

As for “shuffle off this mortal coil” — Shakespeare’s immortal line about mortality — it comes from the soliloquy in “Hamlet” that begins: “To be, or not to be, that is the question.”

Well, that’s one question.

Here’s another:

John, why?