Erik Brady: Sorry, Russell Westbrook. 'Mr. Triple-Double' moniker is taken

The other night, when Russell Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in NBA history, Jason Kidd sent along his congratulations.
“You’re gonna go down as Mr. Triple-Double,” Kidd said.
Too late to bestow that honor, Mr. Kidd; some other kids have already claimed it. They are the grandchildren of Johnny McCarthy, and they have called him that for years.
Westbrook plays for the Washington Wizards, Kidd is an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers – and McCarthy is a son of South Buffalo who died one year ago this week, at 86, one of the greats of Western New York sports history.
McCarthy’s basketball bona fides are many: He twice led Canisius College to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in the 1950s, won an NBA championship ring with the Boston Celtics in the 1960s and coached the Buffalo Braves in the 1970s.
Tommy Heinsohn and Johnny McCarthy were Celtics teammates in the 1963-64 season, when McCarthy won his only NBA championship. He wore the ring for the rest of his life.
Then, of course, there is the reason his grandkids called him you know what.
Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple-double this week, while McCarthy only ever had one. Ah, but that one came at just the right moment to put him in a triple-double club so exclusive that not even Westbrook and Robertson are in it.
McCarthy scored 13 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his first NBA playoff game, in 1960, as his St. Louis Hawks beat the Minneapolis Lakers. Not that he was aware of any sort of statistical milestone. The triple-double – double figures in each of three statistical categories – was not yet a thing to be achieved, let alone admired.
Nor did anyone make much of it in 1980 when Magic Johnson had a triple-double in his first NBA playoff game. But in 2006, LeBron James had one in his first, which led statisticians to pore over old box scores to discover who else had turned the trick. They found Magic – and McCarthy.
It was not until then that McCarthy learned, much to his surprise, he’d been the first to do it. And that’s when his grandkids began to call him Mr. Triple-Double.
Maggie McCarthy was 6 then. Today, at 21, she is the starting point guard for Harvard University’s women’s basketball team. The Ivies did not play sports this school year, so she took a gap year and worked as an intern for an investment company and then for ISlide, which makes customizable sandals. Maggie designed her own pair. On the front are the Boston Celtics logo and the name “McCarthy” – with 13, 11, 11 on one sandal, and 3, 16, 60 (for the date) on the other. And inscribed on the side of each is “Mr. Triple Double.”
Maggie would like Mr. Westbrook to know that the title is taken.
“It belongs to Pops,” she says, invoking the other name she had for her grandfather.
Her father is John J. McCarthy Jr., an attorney in the Boston suburbs who grew up in Buffalo and played basketball at Amherst College. John III, 26, played there, too, and Tim, 23, plays there now. Annie, 17, plays basketball, soccer, and lacrosse at Medfield (Mass.) High School. And they all called their grandfather by his “Mr.” moniker.
“So Russell Westbrook is trying to steal Dad’s nickname?” John Jr. says. “Well, we can’t have that.”
He is laughing as he says it. That name – Mr. Triple-Double – was always grounded as much in good fun as in familial affection. Think of the incongruity this way: From 2006 to 2018, Pops was a trivia stumper. Question: Who had a triple-double in his first NBA playoff game? Answer: LeBron, Magic – and Bishop Timon’s finest.
In 2019, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a triple-double in his first NBA playoff game, expanding the club to four members.
“I’m pretty sure LeBron and Magic have never heard of me,” McCarthy told me in 2017 for a USA Today story. “Triple-double wasn’t a thing when I was playing. Points. Rebounds. Maybe assists. That’s the only stats we knew.”
Those are the categories that usually make up a triple-double, since double figures in steals and blocks are rare. Triple-doubles themselves are no longer rare; the rate at which they are happening this season is an increase of nearly 700 percent from nine years ago. Why? Here are some theories:
• New “freedom of movement” rules favor the offense, meaning more points and more assists.
• A faster pace of play means more possessions, which means more stats.
• More three-point shots provide more long rebound chances for guards.
And then there is this: Now players pursue triple-doubles to a degree they simply didn’t in days gone by.
Stan Van Gundy is unimpressed. The New Orleans Pelicans coach (and former Canisius assistant) says: “I get it. They’re nice round numbers, and people get into those things in sports. I’ve never really been one who thought a whole lot of the whole triple-double thing.”
McCarthy never thought of it at all for a long time but came to enjoy his late-in-life fame, his status as a stumper – and, most of all, his grandchildren, who bestowed on him the nickname that Russell Westbrook can’t have.