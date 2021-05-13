Erik Brady: Sorry, Russell Westbrook. 'Mr. Triple-Double' moniker is taken

Nor did anyone make much of it in 1980 when Magic Johnson had a triple-double in his first NBA playoff game. But in 2006, LeBron James had one in his first, which led statisticians to pore over old box scores to discover who else had turned the trick. They found Magic – and McCarthy.

It was not until then that McCarthy learned, much to his surprise, he’d been the first to do it. And that’s when his grandkids began to call him Mr. Triple-Double.

Erik Brady: 65 years ago, Canisius basketball put its own madness into March "March Madness is upon us, which means it is time once again to fit Cinderella for her glass slipper," writes Erik Brady.

Maggie McCarthy was 6 then. Today, at 21, she is the starting point guard for Harvard University’s women’s basketball team. The Ivies did not play sports this school year, so she took a gap year and worked as an intern for an investment company and then for ISlide, which makes customizable sandals. Maggie designed her own pair. On the front are the Boston Celtics logo and the name “McCarthy” – with 13, 11, 11 on one sandal, and 3, 16, 60 (for the date) on the other. And inscribed on the side of each is “Mr. Triple Double.”

Maggie would like Mr. Westbrook to know that the title is taken.

“It belongs to Pops,” she says, invoking the other name she had for her grandfather.