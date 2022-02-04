Erik Brady: Son of former Canisius player finds fun with Washington Generals, despite the losses

Klotz founded the Generals in 1953 in honor of the nation’s new president, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Yes, the Generals who never win are named for the one who won World War II.

Wait, did I say never? That’s not exactly right. The Generals did beat the Globetrotters in 1971, in Martin, Tenn. It was an accident.

That night the Generals were called the New Jersey Reds. They went by different names on different nights in that era to make it appear as if the Globetrotters were playing more than one team. But this was Klotz and his usual band of Generals. And they were down by one point in the closing seconds when Klotz made a two-handed set shot that gave his Reds a one-point lead with three seconds to play.

This left Meadowlark Lemon time for one of his patented hook shots to win at the buzzer and send the crowd home happy. The great showman had made that shot many thousands of times over the years. This time he missed. Reds 100, Globetrotters 99.

Children cried. Parents booed. “It was like we killed Santa Claus,” Klotz said for decades after. But he had merely followed his own foundational rule: Never miss a shot on purpose.