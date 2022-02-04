Erik Brady: Son of former Canisius player finds fun with Washington Generals, despite the losses

John Sommers was a captain of the 1976-77 Canisius College men’s basketball team. Those Griffins lost 22 of 25 games. Can we really call them golden? Heck, they were less often gilded than gelded.
Sommers does not laugh at this joke.
“Too soon,” he says.
These days his son, Matt, plays for the Washington Generals, who are the forever foils of the Harlem Globetrotters. This means Matt carries on a family tradition by playing for a team that loses, well, a lot.
“I think the Generals have lost something like 17,000 games in a row,” John says. “We didn’t do that.”
The Globetrotters will play in Buffalo Friday night at KeyBank Center. Matt won’t be there. He’ll be in Little Rock, Ark. — playing against the Globetrotters on the same night. That’s because there are actually two teams of Globetrotters and Generals that travel across the country. (This way they can play twice as many dates.)
The Generals are the straight men in a comedy routine that echoes down the decades to the sweet strains of “Sweet Georgia Brown.” The late Red Klotz, a former NBA guard who coached the Generals, lived near Atlantic City, N.J. As it happens, that’s where John Sommers grew up. He and his wife, Debbie, live nearby and raised their three kids there.
Klotz founded the Generals in 1953 in honor of the nation’s new president, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Yes, the Generals who never win are named for the one who won World War II.
Wait, did I say never? That’s not exactly right. The Generals did beat the Globetrotters in 1971, in Martin, Tenn. It was an accident.
That night the Generals were called the New Jersey Reds. They went by different names on different nights in that era to make it appear as if the Globetrotters were playing more than one team. But this was Klotz and his usual band of Generals. And they were down by one point in the closing seconds when Klotz made a two-handed set shot that gave his Reds a one-point lead with three seconds to play.
This left Meadowlark Lemon time for one of his patented hook shots to win at the buzzer and send the crowd home happy. The great showman had made that shot many thousands of times over the years. This time he missed. Reds 100, Globetrotters 99.
Children cried. Parents booed. “It was like we killed Santa Claus,” Klotz said for decades after. But he had merely followed his own foundational rule: Never miss a shot on purpose.
The Generals are there to play well enough to make the game credible even as the Globetrotters perform the incredible. The Generals are not there to play tight defense, or to get in the way of the comedy bits. But they are there to make enough shots to offer the illusion of opposition.
When John Sommers was growing up, he watched the Globetrotters on ABC’s "Wide World of Sports" every year. The first time he saw them in person was when he took Matt, a fourth-grader, to a game. Neither of them could have expected that someday Matt would be a part of it all.
Matt followed his father’s high-top sneakers to Holy Spirit High School, in Atlantic City. And then he, too, played college basketball for the Griffins. Not the golden ones of Canisius, but the red-and-gold ones of Gwynedd Mercy University, a Division III school in suburban Philadelphia. Matt’s Griffins won more than 20 games in each of his four seasons. John and Debbie rarely missed Matt’s games, home or away.
They can’t do that anymore — the Generals play hundreds of games a year. But John and Debbie make as many as they can. And John always loves it when the Globetrotters run their world-famous weave. His Golden Griffins ran the weave, too, if a tad less successfully.
The 1976-77 Griffs lost big (by 49 points to Holy Cross) and they lost close (by 1 to the University at Buffalo). They lost to Little Three rivals St. Bonaventure (by 35 and 25) and Niagara (by 18 and 10). They lost to Buffalo State by 13 in their first game, and were 2-22 going into their last game — against Niagara for a third time.
The Griffs ended their season of loss with an upset win: Canisius 64, Niagara 60. Sommers scored 14 points in the last game of his college career.
“We went out with a bang,” he says. “I haven’t lost since.”
His son has, but only in the scoreboard sense. Just look at the children who come to watch the Globetrotters. Those shining faces are the real scoreboard.
And in that sense, Matt’s Generals always come away a winner.