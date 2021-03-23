Erik Brady: Decades after her first Braves game, Beth Faber still loves basketball and Dr. Jack

When Beth Faber was a girl of 7 or 8, her father took her to the Aud to see the Buffalo Braves play the Boston Celtics. It was her first NBA game. She has seen more than a few since.
Jack Ramsay was coach of the Braves that night. Faber would grow up to be a producer for ESPN Radio, where she worked with Ramsay for 17 happy seasons when he was a radio analyst for the network. He died in 2014 at the age of 89.
“Oh, I loved Dr. Jack,” Faber says. “Loved, loved, loved.”
The last game of the Braves’ first season came 50 years ago this month. They would play seven more seasons here and then be gone. No more NBA games would be produced from Western New York on radio for a very long time.
This season, though, more than a dozen NBA games have been produced here – from Faber’s home in East Amherst. The pandemic keeps her away from game sites, and she figures these are the first NBA games produced in these parts since the Braves vamoosed in 1978. Tonight, she will have the Los Angeles Lakers at the New Orleans Pelicans.
She picks the brackets for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament nearly every year on "The Tony Kornheiser Show."
“I have to say, it has been challenging,” she says. “The game is in one city. I’m here. Marc Kestecher, our play-by-play, is in Bristol (Conn., home of ESPN) and Jon Barry, our analyst, is at his girlfriend’s house in California. We all see each other on a ‘Brady Bunch’ screen.”
In the Before Times, she would sit courtside with her announcers. Now, she speaks with them through earpieces, feeding them in-game stats because they can’t wait for the 30-second lag on the NBA-provided live-stats feed.
“I do running score sheets,” she says, “and tell them things like, ‘The Clippers are on a 10-point run.’ ”
Interesting that she would choose the Clippers as her example. That’s the franchise that abandoned Buffalo, moving first to San Diego, and then to Los Angeles. Faber was 12, a student at Heim Elementary School, in Getzville, when the Braves disappeared. She graduated from Williamsville North and from Bowling Green State University, in Ohio. She interned at Channel 7, with sports anchors Rick Azar and Clip Smith, during summers of her college years. Then, soon after graduation, she began work at WKBW Radio. This was at the dawn of the Bills’ Super Bowl era – which turned into the break of Faber’s career.
“Chris Berman loved the Bills, so he was in Buffalo every chance he could get,” she says. “I was at the practices all the time for KB Radio. And one day, Berman’s producer, a guy named Steve Anthony, says to me, ‘I think we’re starting a radio network. Do you want me to bring your resume back with me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ ”
She was hired in December 1991. The network went on the air in January 1992.
“I’ve been at ESPN Radio,” she says, “since before there was ESPN Radio.”
At first, it was mostly talk shows.
“We had Keith Olbermann and Chuck Wilson and Tony Bruno as the anchors at the start. Keith was not able to be on TV then, because he had a noncompete clause where he came from in Los Angeles TV.”
Then, as ESPN Radio got broadcast rights from professional sports leagues, Faber moved into her role as a game producer. She has been working NBA games since 1996. She also does NFL and MLB and college football games. This season, she had two Bills games, when they played the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Bills Stadium. She produced them not from the Bills’ home, but from her own.
“I had to go to Kinko’s to print up my own flip cards,” she says, referencing the sheets with players’ names and numbers normally given out in the press box. “We even had to tell the PR guys for the teams to text us who won the toss. They would say, ‘You don’t see that on your feed?’ And I would have to tell them, ‘Not always.’ ”
The NBA shut down a year ago. When it resumed play, Faber was inside the bubble, in Orlando. The first NBA game she produced from East Amherst came on Dec. 22: Clippers 116, Lakers 109. The most recent came last week: Milwaukee Bucks 109, Philadelphia 76ers 105, in overtime. The only NBA game for which she has traveled this season was the All-Star Game, in Atlanta. She also produced the college football national championship game, in January, on-site in Miami. Otherwise, she has been producing games almost exclusively from her office at home.
Faber moved to Bristol from Buffalo when she got the gig at ESPN in 1991. She married and moved to Florida in 1999. She moved back to Buffalo in 2006, after her divorce. Her son, Zachary, is a sophomore at Canisius College. Her daughter, Devin, is a senior at Williamsville North. And she is homeschooling Lindsay, her 10-year-old daughter. The original idea was so she could take Lindsay with her on road trips, when that was still a thing. By next season, she hopes it will be again.
Faber dearly misses Dr. Jack.
“Everywhere we went, we would run into his old Braves players. Randy Smith, Bob McAdoo. He always told me how much he loved Buffalo.”
And she always told him about how he was the coach at her first NBA game.
“He would just laugh and say, ‘Don’t remind me how old I am.’ ”