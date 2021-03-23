Erik Brady: Decades after her first Braves game, Beth Faber still loves basketball and Dr. Jack

“I’ve been at ESPN Radio,” she says, “since before there was ESPN Radio.”

At first, it was mostly talk shows.

“We had Keith Olbermann and Chuck Wilson and Tony Bruno as the anchors at the start. Keith was not able to be on TV then, because he had a noncompete clause where he came from in Los Angeles TV.”

Then, as ESPN Radio got broadcast rights from professional sports leagues, Faber moved into her role as a game producer. She has been working NBA games since 1996. She also does NFL and MLB and college football games. This season, she had two Bills games, when they played the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Bills Stadium. She produced them not from the Bills’ home, but from her own.

“I had to go to Kinko’s to print up my own flip cards,” she says, referencing the sheets with players’ names and numbers normally given out in the press box. “We even had to tell the PR guys for the teams to text us who won the toss. They would say, ‘You don’t see that on your feed?’ And I would have to tell them, ‘Not always.’ ”