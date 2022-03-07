Erik Brady: Colin Dougherty is back home in Lockport after road to Russian basketball league takes sharp turn

Sent to Siberia.
That phrase, to most of us, means exile. To Colin Dougherty, though, it meant freedom – to play professional basketball.
Dougherty was the leading scorer this season for BC Irkutsk in Russia’s Superleague 1. He was happy. His team was on a path to the playoffs. Then, suddenly, the world changed. Russia invaded Ukraine. And the U.S. State Department advised Americans living in Russia to come home.
Home, in Dougherty’s case, is Lockport. And last week it took him more than 30 hours to fly from Irkutsk to Moscow to Uzbekistan to New York to Rochester. The last leg was the 50-minute drive from Flower City to Lock City. And the first thing Dougherty did when he got back to Lockport was go to the Convenient One Stop, on Locust Street, for a steak-and-cheese sub. It tasted like home.
That sounds like a happy ending. It is not. Dougherty dearly wanted to stay in Russia and play. He arrived in Irkutsk, one of the largest cities in Siberia, last September as the only American on the team. He does not speak much Russian, but he is fluent in basketball, and some of his teammates spoke English. He felt close to them. He was playing well. So was his team. And he enjoyed Irkutsk (pronounced eer-KOOT-skuh) and its warmhearted people.
But war is war. Dougherty’s mother, Tracey, and his father, John, convinced him over a series of days that he simply had to come home. Colin didn’t want to believe them at first, but at last he understood they were right. And all he could think was: How could this be happening again?
Dougherty played his first pro season, in 2020, in Cyprus. (You can read about that here.) Then the pandemic shut down the Cypriot League – so he flew from Cyprus to London to Newark to Buffalo. That seemed like quite the odyssey at the time. Until last week, that is.
The difference then was that Covid had canceled the season. This time his team goes on without him. And that hurts.
Dougherty played his second pro season, a year ago, in Kazakhstan. His Russian coach there took the job in Irkutsk for this season and asked Dougherty to join him.
The deal: a small salary plus all expenses paid, except for eating out and groceries. His apartment, in center city, was walking distance to the practice gym in one direction and to the arena in the other. He liked the city, especially the river that cuts through it. The Angara reminded him a little of the Niagara.
“I liked to take walks by the river, even when it was snowing and cold,” Dougherty says. “They get less snow than we do in Buffalo, but more cold. Some days it would get to minus-28 degrees. That’s not wind chill. That was the real temperature. And it is the coldest I have ever been.”
Dougherty dreamed of playing in the NBA when he was growing up. As a star guard at Lockport High School, he was 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds. He grew to be 6-4, 180 pounds while playing at Division III Hobart and William Smith Colleges, in Geneva, and he kept getting better and better.
But the NBA was out of the question, so the dream became playing professionally overseas. He got to play only a few games in Cyprus in 2020 when Covid came calling. Then he got to play last season in Kazakhstan – and this season he was thriving in Irkutsk with per-game averages of roughly 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
Early in the season, one of Dougherty’s Russian teammates asked to speak with Doughtery's parents on FaceTime.
“He speaks pretty good English, and he told my parents, ‘I want you to know that Colin is safe with us. We will protect him. If anyone has a problem with him, they have a problem with us.’ ”
Another teammate often invited Dougherty for home-cooked meals.
“He doesn’t speak much English, but we had a vibe,” Dougherty says. “We really understood each other. We would come back from road trips late at night and his wife would cook dinner for us.”
On his first day in Irkutsk, Dougherty visited the arena to see where he would be playing. A woman who runs a souvenir store inside the arena noticed him and asked if he played basketball.
“She could see I was tall,” Dougherty says. “And when I said yes, she was so welcoming.”
She looked to be around 55 or 60. On game days, when Dougherty arrived at the arena, she would be waiting for him in the hallway. She greeted him with a hug and a kiss. It was the same after games. She called him “my American son.”
She spoke almost no English. Doughtery knows a lot of Russian words but struggles to speak in full sentences. So sometimes they would use Google Translate on their phones to communicate. Mostly, though, they would simply let their smiles do the talking.
“She made me feel like I had family there when I really didn’t,” he says. “And it made me feel so loved.”
In the days before the invasion, as Russian troops amassed at the Ukrainian border, Colin’s father warned that he should convert his rubles to dollars. (John Dougherty knows a thing or two about money: He was treasurer at Rich Products when he retired, in 2018.)
Days after the invasion, when Colin told his coach he had to leave, the coach was disappointed but understood. The team president, though, did not understand. He told Dougherty it was safe to stay. Dougherty told him that the U.S. State Department said otherwise.
“He said, ‘We’ll have to look into that,’ ” Dougherty said. “And I thought, ‘What does that even mean?’ He tried to persuade me to stay. He said the team would be weaker without me. He said I was in breach of contract if I left. He kept delaying things. They were not willing to let me go or help me go. I felt really bad. I had done a lot for them. And this was out of my control.”
The team had paid for Dougherty to come to Russia but would not pay for him to leave, let alone arrange for his flights. As it happens, though, Dougherty’s mother is a flight attendant for United Airlines. She devised his complicated itinerary and awakened Colin early one morning last week to say he had only hours to pack and get to the airport. He was coming home to Lockport.
“It’s bittersweet,” Dougherty says of being back now. “I know it’s the best thing. Better safe than sorry. But I miss my teammates.”
He talked with them about the invasion in the days after it began, when he was still with the team.
“They told me nobody wanted the war,” Dougherty says. “It was more like they were embarrassed. They said, ‘We don’t want this. It is such a problem. We don’t want this, but we are going to pay for it.’ ”
Now Dougherty watches on the internet to see how his team is doing without him. The playoffs begin soon. He is not a man without a country, but a man without a team.
And that’s not even the worst of it. In the rush to get to the airport, Dougherty had no chance to say goodbye to the woman at the souvenir store.
“The team issued a statement, so she knew before I could tell her,” he says. “She texted and said, ‘Colin, please tell me this isn’t true. I’m crying right now.’ I told her I was so sorry I couldn’t tell her in person. I said I didn’t want to go, but I had to. And I think she understood.
“She was like my Russian mother. She made me feel like I had somebody.”
From Russia, with love.