Erik Brady: Colin Dougherty is back home in Lockport after road to Russian basketball league takes sharp turn

“She made me feel like I had family there when I really didn’t,” he says. “And it made me feel so loved.”

In the days before the invasion, as Russian troops amassed at the Ukrainian border, Colin’s father warned that he should convert his rubles to dollars. (John Dougherty knows a thing or two about money: He was treasurer at Rich Products when he retired, in 2018.)

Days after the invasion, when Colin told his coach he had to leave, the coach was disappointed but understood. The team president, though, did not understand. He told Dougherty it was safe to stay. Dougherty told him that the U.S. State Department said otherwise.

“He said, ‘We’ll have to look into that,’ ” Dougherty said. “And I thought, ‘What does that even mean?’ He tried to persuade me to stay. He said the team would be weaker without me. He said I was in breach of contract if I left. He kept delaying things. They were not willing to let me go or help me go. I felt really bad. I had done a lot for them. And this was out of my control.”