Erik Brady: Can LA Clippers break the 'Curse of Buffalo' and should we want them to?

I tuned in to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and wondered this: Should I root for our uprooted Buffalo Braves? Or, as usual, against them?

The Clippers have lived under the Curse of the Braves since they abandoned Buffalo in 1978 – first for San Diego, then for LA. The Braves made the playoffs three times in their eight seasons here – and then the Clippers made it all of four times in their first 27 seasons out west.

Now, the Clips make the playoffs regularly – nine of their last 10 seasons, including this one. They lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals 120-114 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Even so, they are closer to an NBA championship than they have ever been before.

The Clippers had never reached a conference finals until now. That was the longest such streak in the major North American team sports: NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. And it all began in Buffalo 50 years ago, at the close of the Braves’ first season.

That forlorn state of affairs has long been fine with fans in Western New York. The prevailing sentiment went something like this: Hey, they left us – so to heck with them.

Erik Brady: Duke coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer showed his heart in NCAA loss in Buffalo Scheyer answered every question. He was gracious in defeat. He would go on to win a national title. And now he is ready to receive the keys to the castle, Brady says.