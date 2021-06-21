Erik Brady: Can LA Clippers break the 'Curse of Buffalo' and should we want them to?

I tuned in to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and wondered this: Should I root for our uprooted Buffalo Braves? Or, as usual, against them?
The Clippers have lived under the Curse of the Braves since they abandoned Buffalo in 1978 – first for San Diego, then for LA. The Braves made the playoffs three times in their eight seasons here – and then the Clippers made it all of four times in their first 27 seasons out west.
Now, the Clips make the playoffs regularly – nine of their last 10 seasons, including this one. They lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals 120-114 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Even so, they are closer to an NBA championship than they have ever been before.
The Clippers had never reached a conference finals until now. That was the longest such streak in the major North American team sports: NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. And it all began in Buffalo 50 years ago, at the close of the Braves’ first season.
That forlorn state of affairs has long been fine with fans in Western New York. The prevailing sentiment went something like this: Hey, they left us – so to heck with them.
But now, half a century later, maybe it is finally OK to root for the Clippers. Tim Wendel thinks so – and he wrote the book on the Braves. (“Buffalo, Home of the Braves” is a 2009 coffee-table book divided into eight lushly illustrated chapters, one for each of the Braves’ seasons in Buffalo. Think of it as a love letter to the team of Tim’s youth.)
Wendel finds himself rooting for the Clippers in honor of Randy Smith, the late legend from Buffalo State College who played heroically for the Braves in their final seasons here – and then for the Clippers in their first seasons there.
“Randy went west and carried the torch for Western New York,” Wendel says. “So I’m saying, for Randy’s sake, ‘Let’s raise a toast to the Clippers.’ ”
John Wingspread Howell joins in that toast, but feels bad about it.
“Bottom line,” he says, “I do root for the Clippers because I feel an attachment to them – which I hate.”
He compares it to a guy who “stole away your girlfriend, and now here you are – the bumpkin from Buffalo – still pining for the beautiful woman who has gone on to the bright lights, big city.”
Gary McNamara, too, pines for the Braves. When they were born in tandem with the Buffalo Sabres, he fell harder for the Braves.
“We loved the Sabres, without question, but we couldn’t get tickets to see them,” he says. “For us, the Braves were personal because we could go to the games and see them up close.”
Now, the former WBEN Radio personality lives in Dallas, where his Red Eye Radio show is syndicated nationally. He is rooting for the Clippers because it is the only way left for him to cheer on his Braves.
“I will always root for the spirit of the Braves,” he says. “I’m still devastated that they’re gone. The Braves took a little part of our soul with them when they left.”
Dallas Baugh loved the Braves then, but feels no connection to the Clippers now. As he wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to Wendel’s book: “It’s too much of a reach for me to associate them with the Braves.”
That page has 1,470 members, including Ted Powell, whose late father, Bob, covered the Braves for the Courier-Express.
“Any Braves fan with an ounce of reminiscence in their heart,” Powell says, “should be proud to root for the Clippers.”
Los Angeles All-Star Kawhi Leonard missed Sunday’s Game 1 with a sprained knee, and his status for the rest of the series is uncertain. Two years ago, he led the Toronto Raptors – the NBA team closest to Buffalo – to a championship. Now, if the knee allows, he might lead the Clippers – closest to Buffalo by historical association – to a title, too.