Erik Brady: Buffalo once had its own Sister Jean; remembering Sister Tom

Loyola Chicago will play Oregon State on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament – and chances are you know Loyola’s team chaplain better than you know its players.
Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt is America’s sweetheart: a 101-year-old nun who is loved even by fans of opposing teams. But did you know Buffalo once had its own Sister Jean?
Her name was Sister Frances Niland. And she was a member of the first family of Buffalo basketball.
Sister Frances died in 1995 at the age of 73. If she had lived, she would be 99 now – a contemporary of Sister Jean, who famously offers team prayers that sound more like scouting reports. Well, Sister Frances knew quite a bit about basketball, too. In her family, she had to.
Her brothers, Tom and Joe Niland, played at Canisius College in the 1940s. Tom would go on to coach Le Moyne College in Syracuse, and Joe would go on to coach Canisius. Decades later, their nephew – John Beilein – would coach both.
Sister Frances hired Joe Niland Jr., another of her nephews, to coach the grade-school team at St. Mary of Sorrows, on Genesee Street, when she was the principal there. (The since-closed parish is now the King Urban Life Center.) Today, Joe Jr. is athletics director at Spring Hill College, in Mobile, Ala. (Like Canisius and Le Moyne, it’s a Jesuit school.)
“Better I should have coached for Sister Jean,” he says with a chuckle. “Working for Sister Tom was like working for George Steinbrenner.”
(Sister Tom was the family nickname for Sister Frances, because she was originally known as Sister Marie Thomas. Nuns no longer had to use their religious names after the reforms of Vatican II.)
Joe Jr. says his teams reached the semifinals of the diocesan tournament more than once. Sister Frances wasn’t satisfied; she preferred champions. “She hated to lose,” he says. “Everybody does, but she really hated to lose.”
Sometimes she yelled at the referees, which was awkward because often they were her former students – or the offspring of former students. Her language was always clean, if not always charitable. “She would let them have it to the point that I would have to say, ‘Sister, you’re not helping us,’ ” Joe Jr. says. “Not that that would stop her.”
That was his first coaching job, while he was still a student at the University at Buffalo. “She was the one who pushed me into it,” he says. He would go on to win 474 games as a college coach at Spring Hill and the University of Mobile.
Frances Niland graduated from Mount St. Mary’s Academy in the Town of Tonawanda in 1940. Months later, at 18, she entered the order of Sisters of St. Mary Namur. (Her father, Thomas Niland Sr., had sisters who belonged to the same order.) She earned a bachelor's degree at Canisius and a master's degree from Catholic University. She taught at several parish schools in the Diocese of Buffalo, including St. Paul’s in Kenmore, where one of her sixth-grade students, in 1946, was Dan Starr.
He recalls that she would regale the class with stories about her brothers Tom and Joe, then basketball stars at Canisius. “That way we knew her last name,” Starr says, “and you didn’t know nuns’ real names in those days.”
Starr would grow up to be the Canisius athletics director who hired Beilein in 1992. Days later, Starr got a letter from Sister Frances. “Danny, you finally did a right thing,” it said.
Among her other students at St. Paul’s was Mark Russell, the political satirist. One of his standard jokes: “After the nuns in Catholic school, Marine boot camp was a piece of cake.”
Sister Frances had a reputation as a tough but fair disciplinarian. Or, as Bridget Niland puts it, “Sister Tom wasn’t the type of nun who would rap your knuckles with a ruler. But she set high standards and expected you to rise to the occasion.”
Bridget, who works in higher education and youth sports, is Joe Jr.’s sister and the youngest of 42 cousins in her generation. As it happens, she hired Mike MacDonald as men’s basketball coach at Daemen College when she was athletics director there. MacDonald, who comes from the Beilein coaching tree, took the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II tournament this week.
“I got criticized for hiring Mike, someone I knew,” Bridget says. “But my uncle got criticism when he hired John. And how’d that turn out?”
She is talking about the time when her Uncle Tom, then athletics director at Le Moyne, hired Beilein as coach. For the record, that turned out very well.
Just ask Sister Jean. When Loyola reached the Final Four, in 2018, the Ramblers lost in the semifinals to Michigan, coached by John Beilein – loving nephew of Sister Tom.