Erik Brady: Buffalo once had its own Sister Jean; remembering Sister Tom

“Better I should have coached for Sister Jean,” he says with a chuckle. “Working for Sister Tom was like working for George Steinbrenner.”

(Sister Tom was the family nickname for Sister Frances, because she was originally known as Sister Marie Thomas. Nuns no longer had to use their religious names after the reforms of Vatican II.)

Joe Jr. says his teams reached the semifinals of the diocesan tournament more than once. Sister Frances wasn’t satisfied; she preferred champions. “She hated to lose,” he says. “Everybody does, but she really hated to lose.”

Sometimes she yelled at the referees, which was awkward because often they were her former students – or the offspring of former students. Her language was always clean, if not always charitable. “She would let them have it to the point that I would have to say, ‘Sister, you’re not helping us,’ ” Joe Jr. says. “Not that that would stop her.”

That was his first coaching job, while he was still a student at the University at Buffalo. “She was the one who pushed me into it,” he says. He would go on to win 474 games as a college coach at Spring Hill and the University of Mobile.