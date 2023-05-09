The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will continue their second-round series in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night. It is a far cry from 50 years ago, when the 76ers had the worst team in NBA history across a full 82-game season.

The so-called Deep Sixers went 9-73 in 1972-73. As it happens, their most maddening loss came against the Buffalo Braves at Memorial Auditorium. At halftime, it looked like a game the 76ers couldn’t win. (They trailed by 20.) With one second to play, it looked like a game they were destined to win. (They trailed by 1, but with two free throws upcoming for Fred Carter, their best player.)

Carter hit front rim on his first free throw, and back rim on his second. Braves center Elmore Smith reached for the rebound, and that was that: Buffalo 105, Philly 104.

“I choked,” Carter told reporters later. “That’s one I owe Kevin and the guys.”

He meant Kevin Loughery, the 76ers’ newly named player-coach. Loughery had fully expected Carter to make both free throws. Then again, so had Braves coach Jack Ramsay. And he had good reason to believe that.

The year before, when he was coach of the 76ers, Ramsay had worked long hours with Carter to improve his free-throw shooting. Sometimes they would place bets on which one would shoot better.

“He still owes me a few dollars from games we had, but I never take money from a player,” Ramsay said on that late January night. “Funny, I asked him before the game how he was shooting. He said he had been around 76%, but had not been hitting them good lately.”

The Braves led 64-44 at the half. The 76ers roared back to tie it, 73-73. Buffalo led by a point with less than 10 seconds to play when Braves guard Dave Wohl drove the baseline with the shot clock running down. Philadelphia center Manny Leaks — one of the greats of Niagara University hoops history — blocked Wohl’s shot. Then Leaks batted the loose ball to Leroy Ellis, who passed it to Carter, who collided with Wohl at the Philly free throw line.

“Charge or block?” wrote Milt Northrop in The Buffalo Evening News. “That’s the toughest call in basketball. Wohl appeared to have his position established before Carter slammed against him, but official Mark Mano ruled otherwise.”

Both players were shaken up. Each team took an injury timeout. Carter was still struggling, so the 76ers called a regular timeout. Ramsay instructed his players to call a timeout of their own if Carter should make either, or both, of his free throws. That would give Buffalo the ball at midcourt with one second to play. If Carter missed both, well, just grab the rebound and let time expire.

When Carter stepped to the line, 6,041 Braves fans hooted and hollered. “It sounded like 17,000,” Northrop wrote. The fans’ taunts turned to cheers when Smith’s rebound ended matters.

The loss dropped the 76ers to 4-50 on the season. The night before, in Philadelphia, the Braves had beaten the 76ers, 101-96. Ramsay’s Braves would go 5-1 against his former team that season.

After the Braves signed Ramsay, the 76ers hired Roy Rubin of Long Island University, a successful small-college program. But Rubin was in over his head and got fired when Philly began that season 4-47; two games later they came to Buffalo under Loughery.

Carter believes destiny demanded he miss those free throws that night. “I think some things are written in the wind,” he recently told the Washington Post. “I was supposed to miss those free throws, and I obliged.”

The Deep Sixers’ win percentage of .110 is the worst in NBA history across a full season. The Charlotte Bobcats went 7-59 in the strike-shortened 2011-12 season, a win percentage of .106. Just don’t tell Carter that means the 1972-73 76ers are not the worst team in NBA history. It’s a title he thinks his Deep Sixers are entitled to. And he does not want another NBA team to have a worse season someday.

“Oh, hell no!” he told the Post. “We worked hard for that record. It’s like the Dolphins being undefeated.”

The Miami Dolphins went 17-0 and won the Super Bowl 50 years ago; they were perfect during the same winter that the 76ers were historically imperfect. Miami’s closest win that season was by one point against the Buffalo Bills. And the 76ers’ closest losses were by 1 point to the Atlanta Hawks, on a neutral court in Pittsburgh — and, of course, by one to the Braves in Buffalo.

“There are different ways you can earn immortality — and that’s our immortality,” Carter said of being the NBA’s all-time worst. “We earned it. It’s better to be remembered than not remembered at all.”