Early deficit dooms Canisius men's basketball; Niagara loses

It's difficult to win a basketball game when you start by trailing 14-0. Still looking for their first victory of the season, the Canisius Golden Griffins could not dig out of an early hole and lost a nonconference game to Cleveland State, 80-70, Saturday afternoon at the Henry J. Goodman Arena in Cleveland.

The host Vikings (2-2) shot 57.4% (31 of 54) in the game, making 18 of 27 shots in the opening half, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers.

D'Moi Hodge, a 6-foot-4 senior guard from the British Virgin Islands, led Cleveland State with 27 points. Hodge scored 10 of the 14 points in the Vikings' starting run and had 17 first-half points.

Siem Uijtendaal, 6-foot-6 sophomore from the Netherlands, led Canisius with 18 points. His output was part of the 38 points Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon received from his bench as the Griffs tried to erase the early deficit.

Starter Jaco Fritz had 15 points and Malek Green had 15 off the bench for the Griffs. Fritz also had 10 rebounds as Canisius outrebounded the Vikings, 31-24.

Cleveland State's largest lead was 19 in the second quarter. It was 45-34 at the half. Canisius got as close as six points in the second half.