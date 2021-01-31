Dayton hands Bona women fourth straight loss

St. Bonaventure fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter and never recovered in a 68-51 loss to Dayton, the defending Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball champion, Sunday at the Reilly Center.

The visiting Flyers scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. The first Bona basket did not come until freshman Maddie Dziezgowski hit a 3-pointer after 4:32 had been played in the opening quarter. The Bonnies also were scoreless in the last 3:51. Dayton (7-1, 6-0 A-10) built a 16-point lead (25-9) by scoring the first eight points of the second quarter and led 40-27 at the half.

Deja Francis led St. Bonaventure with 13 points, all in the first half. Asianae Johnson had 10 of her 12 points in the second half, helping the Bonnies get as close as six twice. It was 47-40 after three quarters before Dayton went on a 9-0 run to start the final quarter.

Jenna Giacone had 20 points for Dayton. The Flyers won the rebounding battle handily, 40-20, with Araion Bradshaw leading the way with 11. Tori Harris led Bona with six rebounds, while Johnson and Dziezgowski had five apiece.

It was the fourth straight loss for Bona (2-10, 1-8 A-10) since a 65-60 win over La Salle on Jan. 15. Dayton swept the season series over Bona. The Flyers won the first meeting 56-47 in Dayton on New Year's Day. The next scheduled game for the Bonnies will be at noon next Sunday against Duquesne in the Reilly Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.