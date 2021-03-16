Daemen heads for Elite Eight after finally defeating Aquinas

The entire college basketball world, it seems, is headed for the state of Indiana for March Madness.
And coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen Wildcats are going, too.
Led by senior center Andrew Sischo, Daemen (10-5) finally conquered old nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday night, edging the Spartans 71-70 to win the East Regional of the NCAA Division II tournament at the Albany Capital Center.
It was the first time that Daemen defeated the Spartans from the Hudson Valley in postseason play after five losses, and Sischo was a huge factor in the victory.
The 6-foot-9, 245 pound senior from Guilderland made big plays down the stretch in a 25-point, 13-rebound performance in his final game against Aquinas. In his career, Sischo scored 214 points and grabbed 110 rebounds in 10 games against St. Thomas Aquinas. Until Tuesday, though, he had only three wins to show for it.
Coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen College men's basketball team will take another whack at St. Thomas Aquinas College on Tuesday night at the Albany Capital Center.
"It's nice to go out with a win against them," Sischo said. "Not a team I'd rather play for a championship, I guess two championships."
MacDonald, soaking wet from a celebratory drenching in the post game locker room, said: "I'm humbled to be the coach of this team. It's a special, special group of 10 guys who banded together and had trust in each other."
Sischo scored on a traditional three-point play to give Daemen a 67-65 lead with 1:46 left. He sank two free throws to increase the lead to 69-65 with 1:23 left and added another free throw to make it 70-67 with 18 seconds left. One more free throw made it 71-67 with 0:02 to go before Grant Singleton hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
It was only the second loss of the season for St Thomas Aquinas (14-2), the East Coast Conference champion. Both losses were to Daemen.
Daemen made six 3-pointers in the first half, including three by freshman Andrew Mason, and led 37-32 at the break.
Daemen College's women's basketball team spun a defensive masterpiece Monday night and routed Roberts Wesleyan 57-40 in the championship game of the NCAA Division II East Region final.
Kyle Harris, a senior from Park School and Erie Community College, hit three 3-pointers in a row, and Sischo scored two baskets in a 13-6 run that put Daemen in front 50-40 with 15:20 to play. Aquinas, though, quickly ran off 10 straight, tying it on a three by Jamal Barnes.
The Spartans led 65-60 with 4:45 left, but Daemen scored the next seven points and never trailed again.
Harris finished with 21 points for Daemen, and Sean Fasoyiro had 12 with 10 rebounds.
Osbel Caraballo had 21 points, Singleton had 16 and Demetre Roberts had 12 for the losing Spartans.
Daemen will join seven other regional winners at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., for the Elite Eight on March 24 and 25, and the championship game March 27.
The seeding and pairings for the national quarterfinals are expected to be announced today.
The Daemen women's team (14-2), seeded No. 8, will face No. 1 seed Lubbock Christian of Texas in the quarterfinals of the NCAA II championship next week in Columbus, Ohio.