Daemen heads for Elite Eight after finally defeating Aquinas

The entire college basketball world, it seems, is headed for the state of Indiana for March Madness.

And coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen Wildcats are going, too.

Led by senior center Andrew Sischo, Daemen (10-5) finally conquered old nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday night, edging the Spartans 71-70 to win the East Regional of the NCAA Division II tournament at the Albany Capital Center.

It was the first time that Daemen defeated the Spartans from the Hudson Valley in postseason play after five losses, and Sischo was a huge factor in the victory.

The 6-foot-9, 245 pound senior from Guilderland made big plays down the stretch in a 25-point, 13-rebound performance in his final game against Aquinas. In his career, Sischo scored 214 points and grabbed 110 rebounds in 10 games against St. Thomas Aquinas. Until Tuesday, though, he had only three wins to show for it.

Andrew Sischo, Daemen look for breakthrough win versus Aquinas Coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen College men's basketball team will take another whack at St. Thomas Aquinas College on Tuesday night at the Albany Capital Center.

"It's nice to go out with a win against them," Sischo said. "Not a team I'd rather play for a championship, I guess two championships."

MacDonald, soaking wet from a celebratory drenching in the post game locker room, said: "I'm humbled to be the coach of this team. It's a special, special group of 10 guys who banded together and had trust in each other."