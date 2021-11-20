Canisius women break through, win home opener over Colgate

After leading comfortably most of the way, the Canisius women's basketball team suddenly found itself in danger of losing in the final minute of the home opener on Saturday afternoon at the Koessler Center.

But Shauntae Brown scored with a jump shot with 13 seconds left to break a 56-all tie and the Golden Griffins went on to a 61-58 victory over Colgate (1-3). It was the Griffs' first win under first-year coach Sahar Nusseibeh after three losses to open the season.

A 7-0 run put Canisius in front, 17-10, in the first half, and the Griffs stayed in front, leading by as many 16 early in the third quarter. The Raiders caught up, though, tying the game with 38 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Taylor Golembiewski. Brown put the Griffs back in front and Erica Joseph made one of two free throws with 7 seconds left for a three-point lead. Golembiewski scored with 1 second left and Brown added two free throws to establish the final margin.

Brown led Canisius with 13 points, Kayla Jackson had 11 and Danielle Haskell (Franklinville) had 10. Alexa Brodie led Colgate with 19 points, Golembiewski had 10, half coming in the final minute.

Canisius will be home to Detroit Mercy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in its next game.

