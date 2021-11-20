Canisius women break through, win home opener over Colgate

After leading comfortably most of the way, the Canisius women's basketball team suddenly found itself in danger of losing in the final minute of the home opener on Saturday afternoon at the Koessler Center.
But Shauntae Brown scored with a jump shot with 13 seconds left to break a 56-all tie and the Golden Griffins went on to a 61-58 victory over Colgate (1-3). It was the Griffs' first win under first-year coach Sahar Nusseibeh after three losses to open the season.
A 7-0 run put Canisius in front, 17-10, in the first half, and the Griffs stayed in front, leading by as many 16 early in the third quarter. The Raiders caught up, though, tying the game with 38 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Taylor Golembiewski. Brown put the Griffs back in front and Erica Joseph made one of two free throws with 7 seconds left for a three-point lead. Golembiewski scored with 1 second left and Brown added two free throws to establish the final margin.
Brown led Canisius with 13 points, Kayla Jackson had 11 and Danielle Haskell (Franklinville) had 10. Alexa Brodie led Colgate with 19 points, Golembiewski had 10, half coming in the final minute.
Canisius will be home to Detroit Mercy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in its next game.
Lasalle beats Niagara
After building a 47-38 halftime lead, La Salle's women (2-2) put away Niagara by making four of six 3-point tries in the third quarter and taking a 70-55 lead on the way to an 83-71 nonconference win over the Purple Eagles on Saturday afternoon at the Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia.
Niagara's only lead in the game was 4-2.
Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara) led Niagara with 24 points, two less than her career high against Iona last season. She made 9 of 18 field goal attempts and had four rebounds and five assists. Her younger sister Aaliyah, coming off a double-double against Colgate on Wednesday, was held to a season-low three points in 16 minutes. She picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and all of her points came on free throws. She was 0 for 4 on field-goal tries.
Jordon Lewis had 16 points to lead the Explorers, who lost despite turning the ball over 27 times. Eight of the turnovers were steals by Angel Parker.
Next for Niagara will be a 3 p.m. game on Tuesday at St. Bonaventure.
Bona improves to 4-1
The Bona women, meanwhile, improved their record to 4-1 with a 63-55 win at Binghamton. The Bonnies led only 31-29 at the half after outscoring the Bearcats, 19-10, in the opening quarter. Although Binghamton twice closed to within two points in the second half, it never got even.
Senior Asianae Johnson led St. Bonaventure with 20 points, her season high and just one under her career high set two seasons ago. Tori Harris had 15 points and I'yanna Lops 12 for the winners. Birna Benonysdottir had 14 for Binghamton (2-2).