Canisius men’s basketball head coach Reggie Witherspoon remembers that Leo Richardson had an ability to get the whole attention of the basketball court with one stomp of the foot.

It was a part of the intensity and passion that Richardson, who coached the University at Buffalo men’s basketball from 1973-78, had for his players and his work.

Richardson was the first Black head coach in the program’s history, something that Witherspoon reflected upon as he later became a Division I basketball coach.

Witherspoon as a child was a ball boy at UB for part of the time Richardson was head coach. Before becoming the head coach at Canisius in 2016, Witherspoon served as UB head coach from 1999 to 2013.

“It’s not impossible, but difficult to aspire to something you’ve never been exposed to,” Witherspoon said. “He exposed me to the concept of a Black man being a head coach at a Division I school. You weren’t going to turn on TV and see that.”

Richardson died in late July at the age of 91. First joining the program as an assistant in 1972, he served five seasons as UB head coach, finishing with a record of 35-92. Richardson’s best season was in 1975-76, when the program notched a 10-16 record. At the time, Buffalo was an independent Division I program.

Witherspoon has three older brothers, one of whom, Greg, was at UB from 1971-75. Reggie Witherspoon was brought into the program, had access to the players and was always learning from Richardson’s ways, because he lived down the street. He said it was “rare” for someone his age to be so involved in the program at the time.

He remembers seeing Richardson’s “day-to-day” determination and intensity, and he described what he learned from him as “subconscious learning,” even as a 10-year-old. Now, deep into his coaching career, he greatly appreciates Richardson’s influence.

The team mostly played its home games in Clark Hall, now the university’s South Campus athletic and recreation facility, and Witherspoon lived a block away from the venue. Witherspoon said he remembered how Richardson interacted with the officials and the players, and his overall determination.

“I always speak to how valuable that access is for a little kid because you’re exposing them something that is good,” Witherspoon said. “He had an intensity about him that you just had to recognize. And it wasn’t just game day, it was that way all the time.”

Witherspoon said Richardson coached the program at a time where there were only five or fewer Black head coaches in the country. Still, Richardson allowed him to accept the idea that it wasn’t an impossibility from him to become a college basketball coach.

Richardson joined the program during a “tremendously difficult” situation, Witherspoon said. Prior to becoming an assistant in 1972, the team had combined for a 21-25 record over the previous two seasons.

Witherspoon said he has spoken with former players whom Richardson coached since his passing, saying that many attribute a lot of their personal and player development to him.

“You realize that’s part of what a coach does,” Witherspoon and. “And particularly if you’re in a situation where you don’t have the resources that someone else has – that might be your opponent. And he was just determined; he was a determined man about that every day.”

While coaching the Bulls, Richardson served as a professor in health education. Education was a big part of Richardson’s career, one where he worked in academic administration in various areas, including endowment, affirmative action, human relations, community affairs and alumni relations.

Richardson later got his doctorate in education administration, organization and policy from UB in 1985.

“He was very, very, very serious about education,” Witherspoon said. “I saw his care and concern for his players. You had to get a degree, you had no choice, he was going to be on you. He understood the value of a degree.”

“Being the ball boy, he’s gonna ask you regularly, ‘How are you doing in school?’ ”

In 1984, Richardson left Buffalo to return to his home state of South Carolina, where he worked in social services to assist youth at risk, in teen pregnancy reduction and child support enforcement legislation. Afterward, he became the executive director of the South Carolina Institute of Poverty and Deprivation in 1997.

In February, Richardson received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the governor of South Carolina.

“Those are the things that stay with you for a lifetime,” Witherspoon said about Richardson’s passion for education of his players. “And his players, they have a bond forever around that. I appreciate what he did for the university, the university community and Western New York. And certainly most importantly, for his players.

“And for me, I was an extension of that.”