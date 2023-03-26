Park School graduate Jordan Nwora set the Indiana Pacers' regular season franchise record for points in a quarter with 25 in the second quarter Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks had eight players in double figures and set a season high for points in a 143-130 victory.

Nwora was acquired by Indiana from Milwaukee as part of a four-team trade on Feb. 9. He scored 21 points for the Bucks against Cleveland on Nov. 16 for his previous season high and topped that in the second quarter against Atlanta.

He finished with 33 points and had four three-pointers and six rebounds. Nwora's career high is 34 points for the Bucks at Chicago on May 16, 2021.

Nwora's scoring outburst led the Pacers to 39 points in the quarter for a 74-72 halftime lead.