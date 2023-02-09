The only Buffalo native in the NBA this season is reportedly on the move.

Jordan Nwora, a Park School graduate, is being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers as part of a three-team deal, according to multiple reports. The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

The Bucks will get Jae Crowder, as the former Marquette star returns to Wisconsin, in exchange for five second-rounds picks from the Brooklyn Nets, who had acquired Crowder from Phoenix late Wednesday night as part of the deal for Kevin Durant. Serge Ibaka and George Hills are going from Milwaukee to Indiana.

Nwora old the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday that he was not bothered by being involved in trade rumors.

“In my head it’s kind of like, it’s a business – whatever happens is going to happen," he said. "I can control what I can control and whatever happens just be ready to roll with it. I’m going to stay ready to play basketball, that’s my mindset.”

In the offseason, Nwora signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract to return to the Bucks, who drafted him in the second round out of Louisville in 2020.

He played 30 games as a rookie when Milwaukee won the NBA championship. He played in 62 games last season.

This season, in 38 games, he is averaging six points per game and shooting 39.2% from three-point range in an average of 15.7 minutes per game.

Nwora spent the offseason in Buffalo and was involved in clinics for the Jordan Nwora Foundation, run by his father, Alex, the Erie Community College coach. Alex Nwora and his team of coaches also held clinics in Western Africa.

“It means a lot to me, and he’s been a really big part of my life,” Jordan said of his father. “Growing up, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without him. And he has a big passion for these camps, so having him there with the people he knows is going to make the camp really good.”