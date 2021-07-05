Buffalo vs. the world in basketball event highlighted by social media stars

Gerald Beverly isn’t a local basketball name that comes to mind as quickly as Mark Coppola. But Beverly shined during his time playing for a school on Main Street much like Coppola, the ex-Williamsville South and Daemen College star, did.

The two former college teammates and Charter Schools for Applied Technology product Emeka Uzomba are business partners and their venture, Buffalo Cold Rush, is bringing an event to Western New York that they hope enhances the area’s reputation as a basketball town.

The Buffalo Cold Rush Creator Tournament is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s of Lancaster. Presale tickets can be purchased online for $15 at buffalocoldrush.com or at the door for $20.

The format is five pickup games, each up to 15 points. A five-on-five team representing Buffalo will play against a group of players with popular followings on social media for their basketball skills.

The visiting team, Team Raye, is named for Raye McKinney, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok (ypk.raye) and whose basketball skits have nearly 44 million likes.