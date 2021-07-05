Buffalo vs. the world in basketball event highlighted by social media stars

Gerald Beverly isn’t a local basketball name that comes to mind as quickly as Mark Coppola. But Beverly shined during his time playing for a school on Main Street much like Coppola, the ex-Williamsville South and Daemen College star, did.
The two former college teammates and Charter Schools for Applied Technology product Emeka Uzomba are business partners and their venture, Buffalo Cold Rush, is bringing an event to Western New York that they hope enhances the area’s reputation as a basketball town.
The Buffalo Cold Rush Creator Tournament is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s of Lancaster. Presale tickets can be purchased online for $15 at buffalocoldrush.com or at the door for $20.
The format is five pickup games, each up to 15 points. A five-on-five team representing Buffalo will play against a group of players with popular followings on social media for their basketball skills.
The visiting team, Team Raye, is named for Raye McKinney, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok (ypk.raye) and whose basketball skits have nearly 44 million likes.
Jordan Southerland has an Instagram account with more than 200,000 followers based on his claim to fame as being the best one-foot dunker (1footGod). Leaping from one foot, he gets crazy height and pulls off difficult jams usually seen in contests.
Jack Woodruff (jackwoodruff) loves hoops and is best known for his crazy trick shots and layups and has 537,000 followers on TikTok and his videos have 8.6 million likes.
The Buffalo contingent, called Team Meka, features Beverly, who plays professionally in Japan along with Uzomba. Current Tapestry High star and talented dunker Massai Graham, former Daemen star and All-American Casey Sheehan and D’Youville product Jaeger Martino also will represent the 716.
Recent Daemen grad and Division II All-American Andrew Sischo will play on Team Raye as a way of making sure the teams are competitive, Beverly said.
Coppola, a talented scholastic and college point guard who set school records for assists at Williamsville South and Daemen, isn’t playing because someone from the company needs to run the event. The goal is for a successful debut to turn this into an annual event.
“That’s my goal, they come and have a good experience,” Coppola said. “I hope they have a good time, post content and then have good things to say about Buffalo because it’ll put more respect on the basketball quality of Buffalo. Hopefully they’ll want to come back and make this thing even bigger because we’re hoping to make the tournament an annual thing.”
Some proceeds will benefit the Western New York Covid-19 Response Fund, Beverly said.
Though the games features players who are social media entertainers sure to generate oohs and aahs, organizers are aiming for the this event to be more traditional basketball.
“We want it to be more of a real hoops game,” Beverly said. “The goal is kind of like a Buffalo versus the world type thing because Buffalo doesn’t get the respect it deserves basketball-wise. ... We’ll have a ref there. It’ll be like (a pro-style) intense pickup. We don’t want like a Harlem Globetrotters type of game.”