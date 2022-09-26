Buffalo native Jordan Nwora returns to Milwaukee Bucks

Buffalo native Jordan Nwora, one of the NBA's last unsigned restricted free agents, is no longer unsigned.

Nwora is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year, $6.2 million contract, ESPN reported.

He is expected to be in attendance as the Bucks begin training camp.

Nwora, a 6-foot-8 forward, won a state championship at the Park School and then went on to a stellar career as an All-American at Louisville.

He played in 62 games last season for the Bucks, averaging 7.9 points in 19.1 minutes. In 13 starts, he increased his average to 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Jordan spent much of his summer in Buffalo and his foundation ran basketball camps here and in Nigeria, under the direction of his father, Alex, the Erie Community College basketball coach.