The Bryant & Stratton men and D’Youville women will play for United States Collegiate Athletic Association national championships Thursday with the Bobcats advancing in a thrilling semifinal Wednesday, and the Saints aiming to repeat.

Bryant & Stratton earned a 77-75, double-overtime victory against Apprentice at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., at what officials calls the “Small College National Championships.” The Bobcats are coached by former Syracuse University star Damone Brown.

The victory followed a comeback from a 16-point halftime deficit, led by 12 points and four rebounds from DJ Little and nine points and five rebounds from Sam Dorissaint.

Apprentice (21-8) led 54-44 with 6:03 remaining in the second half and did not score again as Bryant & Stratton scored the final 11 points.

The Bobcats (19-7) shot 48.1% from the field in the second half and held Apprentice to just 28% to force the extra session with the score tied 54-54.

Little had five points in the first overtime as the teams scored 11 points each to force the second OT with the score at 65-65. Apprentice tied the score when Shawn Eley made two free throws off a technical foul called with 18 seconds remaining.

Dorissaint had eight points, including shooting 4-for-4 from the free throw line, in the second overtime. The Bobcats shot 3 for 4 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line in the second OT.

Bryant & Stratton led by as many as six at 75-69 with 1:34 remaining, but Apprentice’s Adrion Wall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 77-75. Apprentice forced a turnover with eight seconds remaining, but Waldron missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Little finished with 23 points and shot 8-for-15 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line. Dorissaint had 22 points and 15 rebounds. Armonee Felder came off the bench for 14 points.

Saints seek repeat

The D’Youville women, who won the USCAA Division I title last season, beat Bluefield State, 67-58, in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Saints will face Salem in the final at noon Thursday.

Anna Jankovic scored 25 points and had five rebounds, and Brianne Moxley had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Saints opened a 20-point lead at 36-16 in the second quarter after a 7-0 run. Bluefield State trimmed the deficit to 14 at halftime, at 38-24.

The Big Blue continued to chip away in the third quarter and trailed by nine, 46-37, heading into the fourth and hit a 3-pointer to open the quarter.

Trailing 46-40, D’Youville went on a 6-0 run for a 52-40 lead and opened the advantage to 14, at 58-44 with 4:35 remaining.

Bryant & Stratton women lose

In the women’s Division I semifinals, top-seeded Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) lost to No. 4 Salem, 83-67.

Emerson Wells had five 3-pointers for Salem and and Nerea Arambarri-Fernandez had four as the Tigers made 14 3-pointers, including 12 in the first half.

Oumy Gueye had 22 points off the bench for the Bobcats, who had an opening-round bye.

Villa falls in consolation

In the men’s Division II field, Villa Maria lost a consolation game to Southern Maine Community College, 76-70, to finish 19-12 on the season.

Bryant Rosa had 12 points and Rhalon Bragg added 11 points and four assists for the Vikings in a game with an 8 a.m. tipoff.

Villa Maria, the seventh seed, lost 79-67, to 10th-seeded Green Bay Community College in the opening round. Bragg had 21 points in the loss.