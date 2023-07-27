When asked about possibly playing Boeheim’s Army, Blue Collar U shooting guard Jeremy Harris kept it brief.

“That’s lit,” Harris said prior to Boeheim’s Army’s win over The Nerd Team on Wednesday night.

It’ll be a showdown of upstate New York on Friday. Blue Collar U, made up of mostly UB alumni, will face the crowd favorite, regional host and the mostly Syracuse alumni-squad Boeheim’s Army in the Syracuse Regional final of The Basketball Tournament. It’s also the first time the teams have faced each other.

The game, a matchup of the past two champions of the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, will tip off at 9 p.m. Friday at Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals in Wheeling, West Virginia, to play the winner of the West Virginia Regional on Sunday.

“I think this is what a lot of people wanted to see,” Boeheim’s Army head coach Ryan Blackwell said. “You’d probably predict that one of us to come out of this region.”

There’s also been movement on social media for the game to be broadcast nationally on ESPN as opposed to ESPN+.

Blue Collar U cruised into the regional final with a 107-86 win over Virginia Dream on Wednesday. Four double-digit scorers, led by CJ Massinburg’s 18 points, and a 20-0 run in the first quarter put the game out of reach early. Virginia played its best basketball during the ELAM ending, but it was too late.

Blue Collar U was supported by the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, which – perhaps a glimpse into the future – sat on the baseline. It also stayed to watch Boeheim’s Army take on The Nerd Team in the second semifinal. Boeheim’s Army, which was supported by the Syracuse men’s basketball team, avenged its 2022 second-round loss to The Nerd Team with a 83-75 win.

Boeheim’s Army’s roster includes former SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim’s son, Jimmy, who has come off the bench for the team. Chris McCollough, Rakeem Christmas and BJ Johnson are among other Syracuse alumni on the squad, which also has players from other programs like Grany Riller, who played at College of Charleston.

“It’s exciting,” said Riller, a guard who scored 27 points Wednesday. “It puts that pressure on that you – that pressure that you want. Everybody knows it’s one-and-done, so you just got to be thankful for every (win).”

Blue Collar U knows it’s going up against the fan favorite. It’s 100-person fan base donning blue UB shirts won’t outmatch the couple thousand people that have worn Syracuse orange the past two games. The game likely will attract Jim Boeheim and his family, who have attended the past two games.

“I think that’s big. Just Syracuse. Buffalo,” Blue Collar U shooting guard Blake Hamilton said. “That’s big time.”

Blue Collar U could have hosted a regional, but options soon dwindled. UB's Alumni Arena does not have air conditioning and outdoor possibilities fizzled out. Syracuse received the opportunity to host, and Blue Collar U chose to play in the regional. Teams can pick which location they want to play.

“It’ll be lit because they got the home-court advantage,” Harris said.

Playing against the home crowd isn’t unknown to Blue Collar U. Last year, it defeated Red Scare, which is mostly University of Dayton alumni, in the semifinal in Dayton, Ohio.

“We played in Dayton last year (and) it was a very college atmosphere and I think we thrive in a college atmosphere,” Hamilton said.

Harris said prior to Boeheim’s Army’s game Wednesday that Blue Collar U wasn't “looking forward” to playing any team, just because of the strength of the competition, being the defending champion and the tournament’s single-elimination format. But similarly, Boeheim’s Army knows the quality of its next opponent, one that Blackwell described as “gritty.”

“Blue Collar (U) is going to be tough,” Blackwell said. “They’re called Blue Collar for a reason.”