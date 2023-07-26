SYRACUSE – From the start, it was all Blue Collar U.

A 20-0 run over six minutes in the first quarter made sure Blue Collar U wouldn’t be in any danger against Virginia Dream.

Blue Collar U, the UB alumni squad fresh off its double-digit comeback win on Monday, easily handled Virginia 107-86 in the Syracuse Regional of The Basketball Tournament. The defending champion advances to play the winner of regional host Boeheim’s Army and The Nerd Team on Friday at 9 p.m.

“It was a great win for us,” small forward Jeremy Harris said. “We came out slow that first game, but the second game, we got our feet wet, and we just played with a little bit more intensity.”

It was a much different game than Monday. Blue Collar U had been in control the whole way against the Dream, dictating the flow of the game, not like it did against Big 5, which frustrated Blue Collar U in the first round.

“I think the last game, we got a real good wake up-call (on) how hard we got to play from the jump,” said Blake Hamilton, who played for Buffalo from 2015-17. “It was like from the jump, we got to play with max intensity.”

Whether it was a Dontay Caruthers tough drive to the basket to make it 14-2, an Antwon Lillard triple to make it 17-2 or a Hamilton 3-pointer, Virginia couldn’t answer. All it found was a 19-point deficit at the end of the first quarter.

The run forced Virginia to eventually burn a timeout. It couldn’t stop Blue Collar U anywhere on the floor.

Blue Collar U immediately went somewhere it was comfortable — the 3-point line. It finished the game 15 of 41 from deep.

CJ Massinburg found himself wide open in the corner, not a defender within closing distance. So, he drained the triple, throwing up three fingers on each hand, which reflected the University at Buffalo men’s basketball players in attendance on the baseline. The score was 36-14.

“It’s the culture we had at UB, we just wanted to show a little bit of what it’s like,” Hamilton said of having the Bulls’ team in attendance.

Harris followed up a 3-point miss with an offensive board, dishing out a behind-the-back pass to the left wing to Wes Clark, who punished Virginia for not closing out. On the next Blue Collar U possession, Harris scored a 3-pointer from the left wing.

It was one of many hustle plays by Blue Collar U, which forced 17 Dream turnovers. Harris stole the ball in the Virginia back court before dishing the ball behind his back to Caruthers for any easy layup. In the third quarter, Antwain Johnson stole the ball before going coast-to-coast for an easy bucket.

Everyone shared in the scoring for Blue Collar U. All 12 players players and all scored. Massinburg led Blue Collar U with 18 points while Harris notched 16. Perkins and Hamilton each added 14.

“We were just playing good defense … getting good shots, getting easy layups and getting open 3s,” Hamilton said. “We’re a team. We want to get the best shot.”

Out of the halftime break, when Blue Collar U led 59-37, it picked up where it left off. Clark buried another 3-pointer from the right wing before making a step-back two in the same area on the next possession. Then, Massinburg found a cutting Nick Perkins, who slammed an emphatic dunk to make it 71-41.

That remained steady until the ELAM ending, when the first team to reach 107 points won. Blue Collar U was up 99-76, but Virginia played its best basketball then, cutting a once 30-point deficit in half. Harris said this isn’t a tournament where teams can “relax,” but it was too little, too late for the Dream.

Now, Blue Collar U is four wins away from another $1 million.

“We were big on starting the game (strong) today,” Harris said. “We’ve been on each other and hold each other accountable and just playing hard like we always do.”