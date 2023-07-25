No. 1-seeded Blue Collar U, a team mostly made up of University at Buffalo basketball alumni, will face No. 4-seeded Virginia Dream in the semifinal round of the Syracuse Regional in the The Basketball Tournament.

Blue Collar U will play Virginia Dream on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The winner will face the winner between regional host Boeheim Army and The Nerd Team.

Blue Collar U, the tournament’s defending champ, won its first-round game in comeback fashion. It trailed 70-60 to Big 5 – a team made up of Philadelphia area alumni – once the target score of 78 came into play, also known as the ELAM ending.

The team rattled off an 11-0 run to get within one point before Nick Perkins scored the winning shot as Blue Collar U was the first to reach 78 points. C.J. Massinburg had 26 points while Wes Clark added 24.