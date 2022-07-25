Blue Collar U shares the wealth in regional final, earns spot in TBT quarterfinals

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from point guard Wes Clark and his extra free throw gave Blue Collar U a 21-point lead over The Nerd Team.

Another five minutes went by, and Blue Collar U kept charging ahead. Finally, shooting guard Blake Hamilton put an end to the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner. He said he remembered his Pumas this time.

But two big shots weren’t the focus point of the night. It was Blue Collar U’s ability to have multiple players put up big numbers that gave it the win.

“I just want to win,” Hamilton said. “For me, $1,000 is cool, but hopefully it’s one million at the end.”

No. 2-seeded Blue Collar U took down No. 4 The Nerd Team 83-62 Monday night to advance to its second straight appearance in The Basketball Tournament’s quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio. The University at Buffalo alumni team charged through the Syracuse Regional, going 3-0.

Its biggest contributing factor wasn’t the Elam Ending rule, but rather the team’s offensive versatility. In three games, at least four players have scored 10 or more points per game. In the regional championship victory, Blue Collar U had five players with at least 10 points.

“This is what we always do,” Blue Collar U General Manager Bryan Hodgson said. “These guys play unselfish and they play harder than any other team.”

The team considers its versatility its strength and what separates it from the majority of its opponents. Blue Collar U expected to make it through its first three games without an issue, almost considering a trip to Dayton a done deal.

“It’s kind of what we expected,” Hodgson said. “We know we have a talented group who know how to play with each other. And these guys know each other’s games.”

Monday night’s scoring frenzy started with The Nerd Team taking a 5-0 lead. Once point guard Dontay Caruthers found some space to dunk the ball at the end of the first quarter, it wasn’t easy to catch up with Blue Collar U’s energy.

“He got us going, and I didn’t even know he was athletic like that,” Hamilton said. “But we’re going to go as far as Dontay goes.”

Hamilton, who scored 15 points, said Blue Collar U just started having fun together by the third quarter. His team sat comfortably with a 20-point lead, and it was all about competing against each other to end a productive long weekend.

“You’re seeing everybody out there who has Pumas on, and we’re trying to see who gets it in,” Hamilton said. “Luckily, I got the open shot.”

Shooting guard CJ Massinburg had big performances in all three games, and put up another 13 points for Blue Collar U on Monday. He was a big help defensively, particularly in the first half, and had five rebounds and four assists.

Point guard Lamonte Bearden stole the show in the second half with nine of his co-game-high 15 points.

It was his first game back after a brief period out with an infected tooth that required an emergency room visit. Bearden was still a little swollen during the game, but he said didn’t want it to affect his performance.

“These guys came ready to play,” Bearden said. “But I trust these guys and we trust each other, so it’s pretty hard to not come out and play like this.”

Blue Collar U will face Team Heartfire in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. Last year, Massinburg said no one expected his team to make it to the quarterfinals or the Final Four.

This year, he said he wants the team’s unselfish game and experience to speak for itself during Championship Week.

“Our experience is going to help us a lot,” Massinburg said. “Last year, it was kind of a Cinderella story. But this year we have experience and we know that the game can get tougher. So we prepare, and we’re going to keep spreading the wealth.”