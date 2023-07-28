SYRACUSE — Unlike its first two games, Blue Collar U’s 3-point shot was off Friday. It had started hot, making four in the first quarter against Boeheim’s Army, but it didn’t make a single 3-pointer for the rest of the game. Blue Collar U finished 4-of 28 from beyond the arc.

In the first meeting — and a showdown of the past two The Basketball Tournament champions — between the two teams, Boeheim’s Army defeated Blue Collar U 69-54 in Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial.

The heavy Syracuse alumni squad won the Syracuse Regional to advance to the final eight to play the winner of the West Virginia Regional — either Herd That (Marshall alumni) or Sideline Cancer — in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Wheeler, West Virginia. Boeheim's Army is now three wins away from $1 million.

The home-court advantage was immediately heard in the crowd, so much that “Let’s go Orange” chants overpowered Blue Collar U’s starting lineup introductions. But it didn’t prevent from Blue Collar U getting out to a quick start.

Down 3-2, Blue Collar U went on a 11-0 run, fueled by 3-pointers by Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris. After Boeheim’s Army’s Chris McCollough rebounded the ball, Wes Clark stole his ensuing pass before finding Harris open on the right wing. The play forced Boeheim’s Army to call a 30-second time out, but Perkins hit his second triple out of the break for a 13-3 lead.

Turnovers slowed down Boeheim’s Army in the first quarter, recording 10. Whether it was a travel or bad pass, it led to fast-break points for Blue Collar U, including an Antwon Lillard fast-break dunk. The run got the smaller Blue Collar U crowd to make some noise, but they were silenced in the second quarter.

As Grant Riller split two defenders on a drive to the lane for the final basket of the first quarter, it seemed to foreshadow what would happen in the second. The 21-9 Blue Collar U lead at the end of the first shriveled as Boeheim’s Army got going.

Riller, who scored 27 points in Boeheim’s Army’s last outing, had a strong take to the basket down the left lane. On the next possession, Jamal Wilson posted up in the paint before finding a cutting Riller, who cut the deficit 26-18.

After a McCollough layup on a mismatch, the crowd was on its feet, the momentum swaying to the hosts. Riller scored another fast-break layup, forcing Blue Collar U to call time out with a 26-22 lead. Riller had 14 points in the first half.

The threes didn't fall in the second quarter as Blue Collar U missed all six of its attempts, and was limited to nine points in the period. Perkins missed a step-back free-throw jumper, but on the other end, Riller drilled a step-back corner 3 over Perkins a couple of possessions after Boeheim’s Army got its first lead since early in the game.

Blue Collar scored a couple more baskets before the needed halftime break. Perkins had a tough basket in the paint, and Harris drove the center of the lane to trim Boeheim’s Army lead to 31-30. Boeheim's Army closed the half on a 17-4 run.

The physicality remained in the second half. Perkins drew a couple of shooting fouls, much to the dislike of the crowd. On the other end, Boeheim’s Army forced Perkins into his third foul.

It was back-and-forth throughout most of third, but Blue Collar U still was cold from beyond the arc. Boeheim’s Army’s Jamal Wilson used a screen on the left block to find space for an open dunk for a 47-40 lead.

Blue Collar U trailed 49-44 entering the fourth quarter after Clark scored a fast-break layup just tenths of a second before the third-period buzzer.

The start of the fourth quarter felt just like the second quarter. Blue Collar U continued to miss 3-pointers, while Boeheim’s Army, specifically Riller, made its attempts. After CJ Massinburg had his layup stuffed by Wilson, Riller went coast-to-coast for a layup and a 54-44 lead.

Another Riller basket extended the lead to 59-47, which was soon followed by a Boeheim’s Army timeout to put the ELAM ending into effect — the first team to 67 would win.

Blue Collar U couldn’t pull out another miracle comeback like it did in its first-round game.