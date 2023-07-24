SYRACUSE – The play was designed for CJ Massinburg.

Blue Collar U was trailing Big 5, 77-76. The target score was 78, meaning the team that hit 78 first was the winner.

Massinburg was Blue Collar U's leading scorer and had hit back-to-back 3-pointers just minutes earlier to to narrow the deficit to 72-71.

Met with a double-team as he drove down the left side of the lane, Massinburg kicked out to Nick Perkins. Perkins pump-faked, pulled-up and drained a mid-range jumper. Perkins had won it. Blue Collar U, the team comprised of former University at Buffalo stars, had pulled off a dramatic comeback.

No. 1 seeded Blue Collar U, which trailed, 70-60, when the ELAM ending effect came into play, advanced with a 78-77 triumph over No. 8-seeded Big 5 in the first game of its The Basketball Tournament title-defense journey.

Blue Collar U advanced to a second-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The final score was the first time Blue Collar U had a lead since a 16-15 lead in the first quarter.

“We just know we have to be better,” said Massinburg, who scored 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting. “I give a lot of credit to the Big Five. They hit a lot of tough shots. But in the ELAM ending, tough is not good enough.”

When a Blue Collar U 3-pointer by Jeremy Harris tied it at 76, it felt like 0-0 again. A common foul allowed Big 5 to take a 77-76 lead and have possession. But after Blue Collar U regained possession, Perkins, who was ready to prove last year’s title wasn’t a fluke, stepped up.

To be fair, it felt like a fluke at times. Big 5, a team of Philadelphia college alumni, held a double-digit lead for a chunk of the second half and was answering any momentum built by Blue Collar U, especially with the 3-ball. Big 5 shot 9 of 18 from deep.

The second half became a show for Big 5's Ramon Galloway Sr., a former La Salle star who scored a game-high 27 points and was 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. Big 5 guard Ahmad Gilbert (Rider) was tough too, scoring 14. He hit a 3-ball to put Big 5 up 61-51 entering the fourth quarter.

“We've been through this together as a team,” Perkins said. “We've been through tough times, and tough periods of games where you got to figure out and just lock in.”

“We’ve seen bigger comebacks in this tournament,” Massinburg said. “We knew that ours was doable. We're a team that when our backs (are) up against the wall, we're going to give it all we got.”

Big 5 purposely called a timeout at the 3:59 mark with a 70-60 lead, making the target score 78 — the ELAM ending is the winning team’s score plus eight at the first dead ball under the 4-minute mark. It felt like Blue Collar was out of it. They hadn’t cut the lead that much since trailing by at least 10.

But Blue Collar U star point guard Wes Clark – who finished with 24 points – drove down the lane, drawing contact and scored an off-balance shot, narrowing the lead to 72-65.

Chants of “defense” rose from the crowd on the ensuing Big 5 possession, which ended in a block by guard Davonta Jordan. The Massinburg triples later cut the lead to one — an 11-0 run completed — and it was a totally different ball game.

“Tonight, our defense won us the game,” said Perkins, who finished with 13 points. “We know there’s going to be a target on our backs.”

It became a ball game that Blue Collar U for once controlled. And it controlled it at the only time that it mattered — when they led 78-77 and the target score was 78.