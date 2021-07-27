Blue Collar team of UB alums moves on in TBT play

It's "see you in Dayton" for Blue Collar U.
The team of former University at Buffalo stars triumphed over Category 5 of Miami on Tuesday at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, and advanced to Saturday's regional final of The Basketball Tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the TBT is playing for an all-or-nothing $1 million prize.
With the game clock turned off for the final four minutes and the Elam ending system in use, Blue Collar U triumphed 78-61 when a 3-pointer by Jeremy Harris pushed Blue Collar over the target score of 77 to end it.
Blue Collar will face the winner of Tuesday's later regional semifinal between Carmen's Crew and The Money Team at 9 p.m. Saturday in Dayton.
If Blue Collar is to move on from that game to next week's TBT final four in Dayton, it has to do it without one of its best players, guard Wes Clark, who left the game in the final minute of the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Clark left the court on crutches and did not play in the second half. He had only three points, sinking his only shot from 3-point range.
Blue Collar never trailed in the game, but had to withstand a comeback by its opponent, a team consisting primarily of former University of Miami (Fla.) players.
Harris had 12 points in the victory, including two 3-pointers after the target score of 77 was determined going in the final four minutes.
C.J. Massinburg led Blue Collar with 13 points. Massinburg was fouled on a 3-point attempt with the shot clock running down inside the final 4-minute stretch. The score was 69-60 at the time. Massinburg made all three free throws to push his team to 72 points. Harris took care of the rest.
Nick Perkins made his reputation as a UB Bull for his role as a sixth-man. He started Tuesday's game and his strong inside play early in the game got Blue Collar off to a 7-0 lead.
"When you're a big man, you've got to make your presence felt," Perkins said. "We just played hard."
Wes Clark’s 3-pointer in the Elam Ending sealed Blue Collar U’s 88-82 win against The Nerd Team in The Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Covelli Center at Ohio State.
Perkins finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Shannon Bogues, who played in college at Stephen F. Austin, led Category 5 with 20 points.
Category 5 was held to single digits in the first 9-minute quarter, trailing 27-9. Blue Collar led by as many 20 points in the second quarter before leaving the court at halftime with a 47-29 advantage. Category 5 never got closer than eight after that.
Blue Collar made 30 of 59 field goal tries and shot 11 of 27 (40%) from 3-point range. Category 5 made 22 of 55 overall, but only 5 of 16 (31%) from 3-point range. Rebounding was almost even, with the Miami team owning a 33-32 edge. Category 5 had 13 turnovers. The former UB Bulls has 12.
Among those on hand to see the game was Nate Oats, who coached many of those players at UB, and is now head coach at Alabama.
UB hoops to face Michigan
The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will open the 2021-22 season at Big Ten powerhouse Michigan on Nov. 10, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
Michigan went 23-5 last season before losing in the Elite Eight to UCLA. The Wolverines enter this upcoming season expected by many to be one of the top 10 teams in the nation.
The Bulls went 16-9 last year, appearing in the MAC championship game for the fifth time in the last six championship games. UB earned a postseason berth, playing Colorado State in the NIT.
This will be the third all-time matchup between the two schools. Michigan has won each of the first two meetings. However, the two teams have not met since the 1934-35 season. The other meeting was during the second season of UB basketball in 1916-17.
The only other UB games scheduled so far for 2021-2022 are at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico in November.