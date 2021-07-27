Blue Collar team of UB alums moves on in TBT play

It's "see you in Dayton" for Blue Collar U.

The team of former University at Buffalo stars triumphed over Category 5 of Miami on Tuesday at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, and advanced to Saturday's regional final of The Basketball Tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the TBT is playing for an all-or-nothing $1 million prize.

With the game clock turned off for the final four minutes and the Elam ending system in use, Blue Collar U triumphed 78-61 when a 3-pointer by Jeremy Harris pushed Blue Collar over the target score of 77 to end it.

Blue Collar will face the winner of Tuesday's later regional semifinal between Carmen's Crew and The Money Team at 9 p.m. Saturday in Dayton.

If Blue Collar is to move on from that game to next week's TBT final four in Dayton, it has to do it without one of its best players, guard Wes Clark, who left the game in the final minute of the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Clark left the court on crutches and did not play in the second half. He had only three points, sinking his only shot from 3-point range.

UB alum team faces foe from Miami After two straight victories in the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, Blue Collar U, a team with a core of University at Buffalo alumni, will face Category 5 of Miami at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Blue Collar never trailed in the game, but had to withstand a comeback by its opponent, a team consisting primarily of former University of Miami (Fla.) players.