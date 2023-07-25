“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' game against the Bengals in January and has become an advocate for AED usage at athletic venues.

On Tuesday, Hamlin tweeted, "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

Hamlin reported to Bills training camp Tuesday and was scheduled for his pre-camp physical. "Wish me luck," he tweeted.

Bronny, 18, is an incoming freshman for USC’s basketball team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles this spring. He was rated a four-star recruit and shined in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March featuring some of the country’s top high school basketball players.